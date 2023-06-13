Scroll and Newman Capital to Co-Host the First ETH Hong Kong Event, Empowering Web3 Builders in the Fast-Growing APAC Region

Ethereum leaders aim to strengthen Hong Kong as a gateway to the US$81.5 billion APAC market and access to 520K+ developers







"Hong Kong is renowned as a global business and financial center, serving as a critical link between the East and the West," said Adrian Lai, Founder and Managing Partner of Newman Capital. "The city has attracted many founders and firms due to its access to capital markets, but there is more to be done at a grassroots level to foster local innovation and attract global talent. As a Hong Kong native, I am excited for Newman to play a role in nurturing builders, thereby establishing Hong Kong as a true global blockchain hub."



According to statista.com, the market opportunity for blockchain applications in China is projected to reach almost US$9.7 billion by 2030. Hong Kong is strategically positioned to optimize its role as a gateway to China and the 520,000+ developers building technology applications.



Recognizing the growing demand for a platform that empowers and connects Web3 builders in Hong Kong and across the wider APAC region, ETH Hong Kong aims to create a collaborative environment to support the development of the Ethereum ecosystem with a strong focus on developer-driven content. By bringing together builders, investors, and industry leaders, the event will foster knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation within the Web3 space.



Sandy Peng, Co-founder of Scroll, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "As an active builder and contributor to Ethereum events around the world, we are thrilled to collaborate with a dedicated group to bring this transformative experience to Hong Kong. This vibrant city has always embraced growth and innovation, providing countless opportunities for forward-thinking entrepreneurs. By offering a platform for builders who share our vision of a decentralized future, we aim to empower developers in Hong Kong and the wider APAC region to seamlessly transition from Web2 to Web3, building applications on blockchains faster, scaling easily, and running applications on Ethereum."







The organizing committee for ETH Hong Kong consists of well-known regional and local blockchain entities including FOMO Asia, PANews, 852 WEB3 and YuetDAO.



"We are thrilled to host the first-ever large-scale ETH Hong Kong event," said Kyle Leung, head of the ETH Hong Kong organizing committee and Co-founder of FOMO Asia. "With a comprehensive schedule of panel discussions, workshops, boot camps, and hackathons led by industry leaders, we aim to further position Hong Kong as a global Web3 hub and advance the growth of the broader ecosystem."



The ETH Hong Kong event promises to be an immersive experience for participants, providing opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration. Developers, builders, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts interested in participating in ETH Hong Kong can find more information and submit inquiries through the official website:



The Hong Kong government recently introduced a HK$30 billion mutual fund in 2023 to boost the financial sector, including fintech, blockchain, and digital assets. This fund aims to provide grants and funding opportunities to blockchain entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and growth in the sector. Additionally, Hong Kong has maintained a regulatory framework that promotes openness and encourages the development of blockchain and cryptocurrency-related businesses.

About Newman Capital



Newman Capital is a proprietary venture capital firm headquartered in Hong Kong, with a presence throughout Asia and the United States. With a vast knowledge and network, the firm interconnects diverse communities, bridging the gap between East and West, Web2 and Web3, developed and emerging markets, and more. Newman Capital seeks out aspiring founders and groundbreaking technologies at the forefront of Web3, connecting them with top-tier resources to unlock new opportunities for scalable impact. To learn more, visit: https://www.newmancapital.com/

About Scroll

Scroll is a fully EVM-equivalent zk-Rollup built to scale the Ethereum network. Committed to providing users with near-instant and cost-efficient transactions, Scroll upholds the high-security properties offered by the Ethereum network. As a community-centric and fully open-source ecosystem, Scroll aims to make blockchain scalability accessible to billions of users. With its zkEVM protocol layer, developer tools, and decentralized applications, Scroll aims to unlock the power of Web3 with the same security as the Ethereum blockchain. To learn more, visit: https://scroll.io/

ABOUT Fomo Asia

FOMO Asia is one of largest Web3 Conferences in Asia. The team believes in the power of uniting global Web3 thought leaders, founders, builders and investors to drive mass adoption for blockchain technology. FOMO Asia has run large-scale events in key blockchain frontiers in the world, including New York, Austin, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila. It organized the Genesis Conference in Hong Kong in March 2023 which attracted more than 3,000 participants worldwide and 130+ speakers to attend. It was considered one of the most influential web3 forces.



https://www.fomoasia.co/