A Whole New Way of Experiencing the Roland-Garros 2023: Capture Every Epic Moment with OPPO Find N2 Flip

The company's "Inspiration Ahead" brand proposition is at the heart of its commitment to enhancing the user experience. Delivering a one-of-a-kind blend of advanced mobile photography features, OPPO Find N2 Flip is ready to captivate the hearts and minds of sports fans everywhere.



Capturing the Thrills of the Prestigious Sport with OPPO Find N2 Flip



Imagine standing on the clay court with the OPPO Find N2 Flip as your visual companion, absorbing the fantastic atmosphere as the world's greatest tennis players battle it out.



Embarking on a Visual Journey with OPPO Find N2 Flip

As you immerse yourself in the Roland-Garros experience, you can rely on the OPPO Find N2 Flip to keep up with all the action throughout the day with a powerful 4300mAh battery and cutting-edge battery technology. And when it's time to recharge between games, OPPO's superior expertise in fast charging comes into play. With 44W SUPERVOOC charging, you can go from nearly empty to 50% in just 23 minutes and get a full charge in one hour, making OPPO Find N2 Flip the fastest-charging flip phone available.



As you settle into your seat, the foldable OPPO Find N2 Flip is ready to capture every breath-taking moment with its cutting-edge camera capabilities. Inspired by Hasselblad, OPPO Find N2 Flip creates an immersive experience, emulating its iconic legacy in photography. Its Hasselblad-inspired colour technology and interactive design elevate every frame to a visual masterpiece. Whether it's the ever-changing lighting conditions or the intensity of the action on the court, the 50MP main camera with IMX890 sensor effortlessly captures each shot, ensuring that every remarkable moment is forever immortalized. And when it's time to capture your own remarkable moments, OPPO's unique beauty algorithm enhances your selfies, providing natural and ultra-clear portraits.



With OPPO Find N2 Flip as your trusted companion, the mesmerizing journey of Roland-Garros becomes more than just a memory. It's an immersive experience captured with precision and finesse, allowing you to revisit the unparalleled moments of triumph and celebration long after the last ball has been struck.



Unleashing the Power of OPPO Find N2 Flip at Roland-Garros



It's not just about the professional athletes - OPPO Find N2 Flip puts you in the spotlight too. With a simple gesture, you can transform the powerful rear camera into the ultimate selfie machine, even when the phone is fully folded. The Dual Screen Preview allows your subjects to have a glimpse of themselves on the cover screen, making capturing perfect portraits or group shots easier than ever. Additionally, the FlexForm Mode lets you capture yourself in different poses and perspectives, freeing your creativity and capturing the essence of your own experience.



Unleash Your Creativity with FlexForm Mode As the match unfolds before your eyes, OPPO Find N2 Flip invites you to become a storyteller. Hold it like an old-school camcorder, relishing the stability it provides as you record every serve and smash in stunning 4K clarity. The nostalgia-infused Camcorder Capture feature adds a touch of retro charm to your footage, letting you create stories you'd want to share with fellow tennis enthusiasts.



And when time seems to fly on the tennis court, OPPO Find N2 Flip's Time-lapse function comes to your aid. Condense the energy of an entire match into a captivating video, showcasing the exhilarating highlights and allowing you to relive the thrill in just a matter of minutes.



Camcorder Capture with OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO Find N2 Flip redefines visual excellence at the iconic Roland-Garros stage, capturing the charm of the game and the excitement in the air. It's time to seize the extraordinary with OPPO and relish each frame as you craft your own story in the captivating world of tennis.



OPPO continues to raise the bar for mobile photography, offering users state-of-the-art smartphones that stand ready to capture stunning footage of the tournament. By sharing the vibrant energy of the game and providing access to ground-breaking technology, OPPO remains committed to ongoinginnovation, taking the smartphone user experience to new levels of engagement and thrill.



