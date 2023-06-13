Jackie Bradley Jr cut by Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was cut by the Kansas City Royals after batting .133 with one homer and six RBIs in 43 games.

Bradley was designated for assignment before Monday night's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The 33-year-old had signed a $900,000, one-year contract with Kansas City.

Kansas City has seven days to trade Bradley or place him on waivers.

Bradley was 14 for 105 at the plate this season with five doubles.

He has a .225 average with 109 homers and 449 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, mostly with Boston. Bradley was an All-Star in 2016, a Gold Glove in 2018 and MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series.

Kansas City selected the contract of outfielder Dairon Blanco from Triple-A Omaha, and he started against the Reds in left field, batting ninth. In 49 games for the Storm Chasers, Blanco hit .347 (60 for 173), with a minor league-high 47 stolen bases. Blanco appeared in five games with the Royals in May, last year, hitting .286.

“An exciting player,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He’s been consistent with his stolen bases. He’s not just on a hot streak.”

___

