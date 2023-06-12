EV Powertrain Market Set to Surge with Major Industry Advancements

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the EV Powertrain industry.

New Industry Report on Global EV Powertrain Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global EV Powertrain Market is valued at approximately USD $$ Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Electric vehicles are the automotive market’s future, as traditional fuel vehicles are projected to be phased out over the upcoming years. A powertrain is a group of components that produce power to propel the vehicle. The electric powertrain includes the battery and electric motor and provides power transmission, which is used to generate electricity that is then used to drive or move the vehicle. A vehicle’s electric powertrain is defined by its performance, comfort, and safety. As a result, makers of powertrain systems and components have begun to use electric powertrains to cut fuel consumption in automobiles. The EV Powertrain Market is expanding because of factors such as rising sales of electric vehicles and rising fuel prices.

The key regions considered for the Global EV Powertrain Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the regulation of carbon emissions for newly registered vehicles, which every auto manufacturer must follow, which is the major driver in this region. Furthermore, aversion to combustion engine-powered transportation and acceptance of e-mobility is growing. The introduction of EV portfolios and anticipated investment in charging infrastructure will most possibly ease the transition. These factors are driving market expansion in this region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Customers in the United States typically drive longer distances and prefer larger automobiles. Moreover, electric vehicle Powertrains are expected to have a larger market share in certain places, particularly coastal areas. As a result, market expansion in this region is aided.

Major market players included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Valeo

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Bosch Limited

NXP Semiconductors

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component Type:

Electric Motor

Converter

Inverter

Power Distribution Module (PDM)

Transmission

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Buses & Coaches

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World