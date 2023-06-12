Europe Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market Role of Artificial Intelligence in Survey Design Innovations and Trends | Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Technologies Inc

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “Europe Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market ” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Europe consumer internet of things (CIoT) market was valued at $18,956.2 million in 2021 and will grow by 15.0% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing in efficiency of CIoT products and services, rising internet penetration, increasing disposable income, surging consumer preference for convenience and better lifestyle, increasing adoption of smart and multimedia devices, and the growing government regulations for the security of IoT devices.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 47 figures, this 101-page report Europe Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market 2021-2031 by Offering (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Application (Home Automation, Consumer Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe consumer internet of things (CIoT) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify consumer internet of things (CIoT) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Connectivity, Application, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric (GE) Co.

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Based on Offering

Hardware

o Network Infrastructure (Server, Storage, Gateway, Ethernet Switch and Routing)

o Node Components (Processors, Sensors, Connectivity IC, Memory Devices, Logic Devices)

Solutions

o Software

o Platform

Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Based on Connectivity

Wired CIoT

Wireless CioT

By Application.

Home Automation

Consumer Wearables

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Offering, Connectivity and Application over the forecast years are also included.

