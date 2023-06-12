Connected Worker Market Forecast 2031, Examining the Potential Growth and Market Opportunities in the Coming Years

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Connected Worker market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2023 to 2031.

The global Connected Worker market size is expected to reach USD 9,998.4 million by 2026 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Connected Worker Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Component; By Technology (RFID Location Triangulation, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth, Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN), Wireless Field Area Network (WFAN), and Zigbee); By Deployment; By End-user (Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Others); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In 2019, the hardware segment accounted for the highest segment for the Connected Worker hardware market share in terms of revenue. In terms of software, workforce analytics for connected worker is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2026 followed by workforce task management. The RFID location triangulation segment is expected to grow to USD 2.90 billion by 2026. In terms of regional market, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 22% however Europe and the North American region are expected to be the largest markets for connected workers in 2019.

The increasing safety concerns, and stringent regulations regarding workforce safety majorly drive the market growth. The growing adoption of IoT, increasing broadband internet penetration, use of smartphones, and an increasing proportion of technologically inclined consumers further support the growth of the smart worker market. The growing need to streamline operations to improve productivity and safety would increase the adoption of connected worker during the forecast period. Other driving factors include technological advancements, increasing need for collaborative working environment, growing demand for mobility, and increasing requirement to improve workforce productivity and safety.

The connected worker ecosystem tracks the movements and progress of workers through planned and unplanned tasks. The devices record video and audio from the worker’s environment, sense environmental conditions such as the presence of gas, temperature, and vibration, and detect falls and other incidents, thereby improving workforce safety. Wearable technologies are also integrated with displays and augmented reality applications for the delivery of guidance, information and insights to workers, thereby boosting their reliability, productivity and safety.

Connected technologies used in the connected worker ecosystem reduce skills gaps by providing on-the-job guidance for routine procedures. Plant supervisors and managers use connected worker ecosystem for effective route and task planning for current and emerging operational situations. It also offers improved communication and collaboration among workers facilitating capture and sharing of knowledge to increase productivity and efficiency.

North America generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019 with the revenue of USD 992.2 million and is expected to lead the global Smart Worker market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing trend of BYOD has accelerated the Smart Worker market growth in the region. The growing demand of mobile devices, automation of tasks, increasing safety concerns, and technological advancements generate numerous opportunities for the Smart Worker market.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include the 3M Company, Intel, Wipro, Honeywell International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Zebra Technologies, Accenture, Oracle Corporation, Wearable Technologies Limited, Avnet, Inc., Vandrico Solutions Inc., and Smart Track S.R.L. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Report Ocean has segmented the Connected Worker market report on the basis of component, technology, deployment, end-user, and region

Connected Worker Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Hardware

Smart Glasses/Eyewear

Smart Headgear

Hearing Protection Devices

Protective Textiles

Mobile Devices

Others

Software

Workforce Task Management

Workforce Analytics

Mobile Learning

Services

Consulting

Training & Implementation

Connected Worker Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

RFID Location Triangulation

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Bluetooth

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

Wireless Field Area Network (WFAN)

Zigbee

Connected Worker Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

On-premise

Cloud

Connected Worker End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Connected Worker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Belgium

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Malaysia

Australia

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

UAE

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

