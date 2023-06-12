Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Size by Product Type, A Comprehensive Analysis of Different Product Segments in 2023

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2023 to 2031.

The global CNC machines market size is anticipated to reach USD 106.54 billion by 2026 according to a new report published by Report Ocean. The report “Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Milling Machine, Lathe Machine, Grinding Machine, Welding, Winding Machine, Laser Machines, Others); By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides contemporary market insights and taps future growth trends.

In 2018, lathe machine segment dominated the global industry in terms of revenue. Among regions, Asia Pacific will represent region with maximum computer numerical control machine market share during forecast period.

An increasing mechanization drive happening globally in sectors such as healthcare, construction, automotive and oil and gas are expected to support growth. The other factors include high accuracy, greater precision, reduced human errors and increased safety. The rising demand for mass production would boost industry during forecast period. However, restraints in the form of high investment costs pull the market down. Growing demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are factor expected to boost CNC machine market.

Computer numerical control machines are used to automate manufacturing and produce large number of products in verticals such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics and healthcare. Increasing demands for energy efficient computer numerical control machines have been on the word go for over the years. Use of energy efficient computer numerical control machine assists in conserving electricity and reducing costs while manufacturing high quality products. Thus, manufacturers would prosper by introducing energy efficient CNC machines along with good prospects for computer numerical control machine market growth.

Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2017 and will do so throughout the forecast period. The presence of emerging sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, construction and automotive, including focus on R&D efforts, and growing need for automation drive growth. Fast industrialization and huge growth of manufacturing industry bolsters growth in the region.

The different types of CNC machines include milling machine, lathe machine, grinding machine, welding and winding machine and others. In 2017, lathe machine segment accounted for largest CNC machine market share. The introduction of multi-axis machine types, ease of operation and high precision foster the adoption of lathe machines. Lathes are used widely in industries such as automobiles, mining, manufacturing, construction and others.

The leading players in Computer Numerical Control Machine Market include Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, GSK CNS Equipment Ltd., Amada Machine Tools Co. Ltd., Haas Automation, Inc., DMG Mori Co., Ltd., Heldenhain GmbH, Sandvik AB, Bosch Rexroth AG, Soft Servo Systems, Inc., and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation among others.

Report Ocean has segmented the Computer Numerical Machines Market report in the basis of type, application and region.

CNC Machines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Milling Machine

Lathe Machine

Grinding Machine

Welding Machine

Winding Machine

Laser Machines

Others

CNC Machines Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Others

CNC Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

