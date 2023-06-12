Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis, Exploring Market Size, Growth, and Opportunities across Different Regions in 2023

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Online Gambling & Betting market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2023 to 2031.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1300

The global online gambling & betting market size was US$ 61.5 billion in 2021. The global online gambling & betting market is forecast to grow to US$ 171.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Online gambling & betting refers to the method of gambling or betting over the internet. Just like conventional betting and gambling, online gambling & betting also involves the risk of money or other valuable things that players keep at stake. Some of the widely renowned gambling & betting games include poker, slots, bingo, roulette, lotteries, keno, casinos, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are gaining significant traction, which will bring opportunities for the online gambling & betting market. These technologies are rapidly evolving, gaining a vital place in the online gambling sector to deliver a more immersive and realistic environment for their customers. Through augmented reality, players can even see other players. Thus, the rising demand for the involvement of technology in games to develop more immersive experiences is expected to boost the growth of the online gambling & betting market during the study period.

A rising number of interesting commercials will attract more users to online gambling & betting platforms.

Growing internet penetration will propel the online gambling & betting market forward. It is attributed to the growing digitization and legalization of online betting and gambling games. On the flip side, concerns related to cybercrimes may limit the growth of the online gambling & betting market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the user base on online gambling & betting platforms increased, owing to the sudden rise in internet penetration, growth in the use of mobile phones, and prolonged lockdowns. Apart from that, the sudden shutdown of educational institutions and work-from-home culture further attracted people to online gambling & betting platforms. Recognizing the potential scope, various industry players increased their online gambling offerings. Thus, the overall COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the online gambling & betting market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1300

Regional Analysis

Europe held the largest market share in the online gambling & betting market and is expected to continue to dominate during the study period. It is attributed to the rise in the awareness of gambling and betting and increasing internet penetration in the region.

The large population of Asia-Pacific will bring lucrative opportunities for the online gambling & betting market in the region. Developing economies like India, China, and others are expected to outline the growth prospects of the online gambling & betting market due to rising internet penetration.

Competitors in the Market

• Bet365 Group Ltd

• 888 Holdings plc

• Betfred Ltd.

• Fortuna Entertainment Group

• GVC Holdings Plc,

• Hong Kong Jockey Club

• Kindred Group

• mybet Holding

• Paddy Power Betfair Plc

• Playtech.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global online gambling & betting market segmentation focuses on Gaming, Device, and Region.

By Gaming Type

• Poker

• Casino

• Sports Betting

• Bingo

• Lottery

• Others

By Device

• Desktop

• Mobile

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1300

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1300

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at: https://www.reportocean.com/

China Frozen Fresh Meat Packaging Market

China Heat Temperature Plastic Containers Market

China Zipper Lock Bag Market

China Ziplock Food Bags Market

China Effervescent Tablet Packaging Market

China Injection Stoppers Market

China Pharmaceutical Vial Rubber Stoppers Market

China Lyophilization Stoppers Market

China Serum Stoppers Market

China Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Packaging Market