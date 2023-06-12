Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers and Challenges, Identifying Factors Influencing the Market in 2023 and Beyond

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Anti-Acne Cosmetics market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2023 to 2031.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1256

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global anti-acne cosmetics market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Anti-acne cosmetics are the kind of cosmetics used to relieve acne, a chronic skin condition that results in patches and pimples on the face, neck, shoulders, and back. Acne develops when oil and dead skin cells gather in hair follicles.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing demand for cosmetic products as a result of growing skin problems and self-consciousness concerns will primarily drive the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market during the study period. Apart from that, other factors like growing pollution and unhealthful lifestyles of people will have a positive impact on the anti-acne cosmetics market during the study period.

The growing women population, combined with the increasing awareness about hygiene and beauty practices, will also benefit the anti-acne cosmetics market during the analysis period.

Apart from that, the rising contribution of e-commerce channel, social media advertisements, etc., will drive the demand for anti-acne cosmetics, thereby fuelling the market growth during the study period. On the flip side, side-effects of anti-acne cosmetics may limit the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the anti-acne cosmetics market, owing to the drastic impact on consumer purchasing power. Further, the shutdown of cosmetics stores and manufacturing disruptions further hampered the sales of anti-acne cosmetics. It is owing to the stringent regulations imposed by the governments of various countries. Travel restrictions halted the supply of raw materials, forcing manufacturing units to close their operations for a significant time. As a result, it hampered the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1256

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific anti-acne cosmetics market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising demand for anti-acne cosmetics in the region. Apart from that, the growing female population and rising prevalence of acne are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the anti-acne cosmetics market during the study period. Spending on personal care items is also rising, particularly among young people. Sales are anticipated to be driven by factors including the rising spending power of emerging nations and the expansion of the regional e-commerce market in the years to come.

Competitors in the Market

• Unilever PLC

• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (Clinique)

• Johnson and Johnson

• L’Oreal Group

• LVMH SE

• Beiersdorf AG

• KOSE Corporation

• Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• The Proactiv Company LLC

• Ancalima Lifesciences Limited

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global anti-acne cosmetics market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product

• Mask

• Creams & Lotions

• Cleansers & Toners

• Others

By End User

• Women

• Men

By Distribution Channels

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1256

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1256

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at: https://www.reportocean.com/

China Metal Free Kraft Stand-Up Pouches Market

China Disposable Plastic Pallet Market

China Recovered Paper Packaging Market

China Low Melt Batch Mix Bags Market

China Engineered Presswood Pallets Market

China Polyester Heat Stretch Sleeves Market

China Metallized Flexible Packaging Market

China Food Plastic Bag Market

China Aluminium Die Cut Lids Market

China Thermoforming Packaging Technology Market