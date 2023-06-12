Vegan Cosmetics Market Revenue Analysis, Examining the Financial Performance and Revenue Generation in 2023-2031

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Vegan Cosmetics market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2023 to 2031.

The global vegan cosmetics market size was US$ 14.2 billion in 2021. The global vegan cosmetics market is forecast to grow to US$ 25.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Organic beauty products made with plant extracts and derivatives that are good for the environment are known as vegan cosmetics. Due to the absence of animal by-products or harmful chemical experimentation on animals, these products are considered to be cruelty-free.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a global impact on consumer purchasing power as the rate of unemployment grew significantly. As a result, it also hampered the growth of the began cosmetics. Moreover, bans on public gatherings and travel further impeded the demand for cosmetic products, which, in turn, restricted the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the highest growth rate in the vegan cosmetics market. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the growing public awareness of animal cruelty. In addition, increasing demand for vegan cosmetics in countries like India, where there is an abundant availability of medicinal plants, is forecast to drive the vegan cosmetics market forward.

Factors Influencing the Market

Natural vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, gelatin, collagen, and other nutrients are abundant in vegan cosmetics. In terms of reducing skin acne, maintaining skin nutrition, and promoting skin health, these toxin-free beauty products provide a number of advantages over chemical-based cosmetics. Thus, the benefits of vegan cosmetics will significantly drive the growth of the vegan cosmetics market during the forecast period.

The growing trend of natural ingredients-based cosmetics is forecast to fuel the growth of the vegan cosmetics market. In addition, rising awareness about animal cruelty will be opportunistic for this market during the study period.

Rising innovations in the cosmetics sector are expected to propel the market forward. In addition, the growing prevalence of skin and hair-related diseases will contribute to the growth of the vegan cosmetics market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising popularity of veganism has prompted manufacturers to spend money on R&D, introduce new goods, and alter existing ones in order to meet the demands of customers seeking vegan products. For instance, to capitalize on the expanding demand for vegan cosmetics, especially among younger consumers, Australian company G&M introduced its line of vegan products in February 2021. Thus, it will significantly contribute to the growth of the vegan cosmetics market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Zuzu Luxe

• Ecco Bella

• Bare Blossom

• Emma Jean Cosmetics

• Modern Mineral Makeup

• Urban Decay

• Arbonne, Pacifica

• Nature’s Gate

• Beauty Without Cruelty

• Billy Jealousy

• MuLondon Organic

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global vegan cosmetics market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Color Cosmetics

• Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

