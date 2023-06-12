Oil Storage Terminal Market Share Analysis, Assessing the Competitive Landscape and Market Position of Key Players in 2023

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Oil Storage Terminal market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2023 to 2031.

The global oil storage terminal market size was US$ 29.1 billion in 2021. The global oil storage terminal market is forecast to grow to US$ 43.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Oil storage is the process of gathering products before they are sent to refineries and retail outlets. Downstream operations collect oil in large storage containers for further processing and packaging. Oil storage is a short-term procedure used to transport crude oil to refineries.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing range of oil trade activities will primarily drive the growth of the oil storage terminal market. It is an important part of the petrol and gas producing facilities. These terminals are necessary for oil trade activity performed globally. Oil and gas trading on a global scale is a huge aspect of every country’s economy, which in turn, will boost global market growth throughout the anticipated period.

Organizations are encouraged to improve their stocks and facilities to store a big volume of oil as global oil output increases. As a result, better terminal revenue from oil storage will result. Apart from that, growing investments in strategic petroleum reserves will also contribute to the growth of the oil storage terminal market during the forecast period.

Growing emphasis on utilizing renewable energy as an alternative to produce electricity will act as a major restraint limiting the growth of the oil storage terminal market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has triggered economic crises, which negatively affected the demand for oil storage terminals. It is majorly attributable to the strict measures aimed at restricting infection penetration. Furthermore, bans on foreign travel for a significant time phase affected the oil storage terminal sector. Thus, it impeded the growth of the global oil storage terminal market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific oil storage terminal market is forecast to unleash huge growth potential due to the growing population in China and India. Furthermore, crude oil provides a large portion of these countries’ electricity and energy needs, which will contribute to the growth of the oil storage terminal market.

Due to increased production capacity from numerous key players, the oil storage terminals market in Europe is likely to grow at a healthy rate. As firms aim to better position themselves for the future and maximize earnings, the need for oil storage has grown, boosting interest and increasing competition.

Competitors in the Market

• Belco Manufacturing (Texas, US)

• CST Industries, Inc. (Missouri, US)

• Red Ewald (Texas, US)

• Puma Energy (Singapore)

• Superior Tank Co., Inc. (Bakersfield, US)

• Vitol (Geneva, Switzerland)

• Tank Connection (Parsons, US)

• Royal Vopak (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

• Containment Solutions, Inc. (Texas, US)

• LF Manufacturing (Texas, US)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global oil storage terminal market segmentation focuses on Tank, Application, and Region.

By Tank Type:

• Floating Roof Tank

• Open Top Tank

• Fixed Roof Tank

• Others

By Application:

• Kerosene

• Aviation Fuel

• Crude Oil

• Gasoline

• Naphtha

• Diesel

• Liquefied Petroleum Gas

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

