Robotics Industry Market Trends and Innovations, An Overview of the Latest Developments and Future Outlook for 2023-2031

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Robotics Industry market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2023 to 2031.
The global robotics industry market was US$ 45.1 billion in 2021. The global robotics industry market is forecast to grow to US$ 122.05 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for robots has upsurged across all industrial verticals. The use of robots ensures public safety to the authorities. Thus, health authorities and businesses started deploying robots in order to maintain the safety of the employees and the patients. Various companies like Yunji Robotics, the manufacturer of delivery robots, and TMIRob, the manufacturer of disinfectant robots, have witnessed a significant surge in the demand for these robots. In addition, advancements also escalated in the industry. For instance, Geek+ unveiled its disinfection robots named Jasmin and Lavender during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific robotics industry market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing industrialization in China and favorable initiatives like “Made in China 2025.” China is forecast to be one of the largest contributors to the robotics industry market. Furthermore, the country is focusing on upgrading its labor-intensive manufacturing sector by increasing automation. Furthermore, the governments of Guangdong province and Zhejiang province also announced subsidies to local manufacturers. Thus, it will increase the demand for robots. As a result, it will ramp up the growth of the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, industrialization in other countries like India is also growing at a significant pace. As a result, it will upsurge the demand for robotics, thereby propelling the robotics industry market forward.
Factors Influencing the Market
The demand for robotics is expanding exponentially. Be it hospitality, healthcare, automotive, or manufacturing, almost every industry is adopting automated solutions in order to cater to the growing demands of the public. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global robotics industry market.
The rising trend of digital factory technologies will contribute to the growth of the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, the shortage of an efficient workforce will drive the robotics industry market forward.
Growing automation across all industrial verticals will also benefit the global robotics industry market. Furthermore, favorable policies by government bodies to boost industrialization will escalate the robotics industry market growth.
On the contrary, privacy concerns associated with the use of robotics may limit the growth of the robotics industry market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
- ABB
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Denso Corporation
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI
- Seiko Epson
- DÜrr
- Universal Robots
- Stäubli
- Comau
- B+M SURFACE SYSTEMS
- ICR Services
- IRS Robotics
- Hyundai Robotics
- Siasun Robotics
- RobotWorx
- Techman Robot
- Rethink Robotics
- FrankaEmika
- F&P Robotics
- Bosch Rexroth
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global robotics industry market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.
By Type Outlook
- Industrial
- Service
By End User Outlook
- Automotive
- Food and Beverage
- Electronics
- Logistics
- Military and Defense
- Medical and Healthcare
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
