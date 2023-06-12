Robotic Lawn Mower Market Segmentation Analysis, A Detailed Study of Market Segments and their Growth Potential in 2023

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Robotic Lawn Mower market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2023 to 2031.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol705
The global robotic lawn mower market size was US$ 1.48 billion in 2021. The global robotic lawn mower market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Lawn mower is among the most used garden equipment for lawn mowing. The machines are categorized into walk-behind mowers, ride-on mowers, and robotic lawn mowers. Robotic lawn mowers are autonomous robots that automatically perform the same functions as conventional lawn mowers. They are used in parks, gardens, lawns, yards, golf courses, and other commercial properties.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to many industries. It is mainly owing to the supply chain disruptions as various governments imposed stringent lockdown. On the contrary, the global robotic lawn mower market witnessed a mild impact. The demand for robotic lawn mowers stayed the same and is expected to increase in the post-pandemic scenario.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising demand for technological advancements in the artificial intelligence and robotics industry will drive the global robotic lawn mower market forward. Industries are focused on developing more efficient household appliances and declining human intervention as much as possible. For instance, Husqvarna unveiled a new robotic mower (EPOS) in 2020. The appliance can navigate completely without a boundary wire. In addition, iRobot launched a new robotic lawnmower Terra, guided by Imprint Smart Mapping. It also has a wire-free boundary system that employs radio beacons to localize. Thus, the growing number of such advancements will fuel the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market.
Growing automation in the commercial sector is forecast to benefit the robotic lawn mower market. These appliances provide increased efficiency and maximum results while typically operating on a cleaner mode of energy. In addition, the benefits of robotics land mowers such as low-noise operation, self-charging, and durability will contribute to the growth of the land mowers market.
The use of autonomous machines in household applications such as cleaning and grass cutting has increased significantly, which is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol705
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific robotic lawn mower market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the presence of both small and large players. In addition, an increasing number of hotels, golf courses, and other commercial properties will spur the demand for robotic land mowers in the coming years. With growing urbanization and westernization, the Asia-Pacific lawn mowers market is expected to garner significant growth.
Competitors in the Market
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- DEERE & COMPANY
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Husqvarna Group
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a.
- Stiga S.p.A.
- Honda Motor Company
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- The Kobi Company
- MTD Products
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global robotic lawn mower market segmentation focuses on Lawn, Technology, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
By Lawn Area Outlook
- Small-sized Lawns (Below 3,000 sqm/ 32,300 sq. ft.)
- Medium-sized Lawns (3,001-10,000 sqm/32,301-107,400 sq. ft.)
- Large-sized Lawns (Over 10,000 sqm/107,400 sq. ft.
By Technology Outlook
- Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Non-Smart/Basic Robotic Lawn Mowers
By Distribution Channel Outlook
- Online
- Retail
By End User Outlook
- Residential Users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses
- Others
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol705
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol705
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Automotive Fuel Cell Market
CNG and LPG Vehicles Market
Vietnam Warehouse Robotics Market
Europe Baby Car Seat Market
Solar-powered EV Charging Stations Market
Vietnam Cold Chain Logistics Market
Europe Cyber Insurance Market
India Electronics Gadget Insurance Market
Medical Equipment Financing Market
GCC Retail Banking Market