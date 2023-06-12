Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 18-24

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 81. Actor Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 76. Actor Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 76. Actor Carol Kane is 71. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 71. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice,” “Dream On”) is 67. Actor Andrea Evans (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 66. Singer Alison Moyet is 62. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 56. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 52. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 50. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 48. Actor Alana de la Garza (“Law and Order”) is 47. Country singer Blake Shelton is 47. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 45. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 43. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 35. Actor-singer Renee Olstead (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Still Standing”) is 34. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Actor Willa Holland (“Arrow”) is 32.

June 19: Actor Gena Rowlands is 93. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 81. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 75. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 73. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Actor Kathleen Turner is 69. Country singer Doug Stone is 67. Singer Mark “Marty” DeBarge of DeBarge is 64. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 61. Actor Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 60. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 59. Actor Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 56. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 54. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 53. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 51. Actor Robin Tunney is 51. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 49. Actor Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” ″Without a Trace”) is 48. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 47. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 47. Actor Zoe Saldana is 45. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“SEAL Team”) is 43. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 43. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 41. Actor Paul Dano is 39. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 34. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 33. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 25.

June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Once and Again”) is 94. Actor James Tolkan (“Back to the Future” films) is 92. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 81. Actor John McCook (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 79. Singer Anne Murray is 78. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 77. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 77. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 76. Singer Lionel Richie is 74. Actor John Goodman is 71. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 69. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 63. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 61. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 56. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 56. Actor Nicole Kidman is 56. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 56. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) is 54. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 52. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 52. Singer Chino Moreno is 50. Singer Amos Lee is 46. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 43. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 43. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” ″Curly Sue”) is 42. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 40. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 40. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 37. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”) is 34. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 26.

June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 90. Actor Monte Markham is 88. Actor Mariette Hartley is 83. Comedian Joe Flaherty (“SCTV”) is 82. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 79. Actor Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 76. Actor Michael Gross (“Family Ties”) is 76. Guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger is 76. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 73. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 72. Actor Robyn Douglass (TV’s “Galactica,” film’s “Breaking Away”) is 71. Actor Leigh McCloskey (“Dallas”) is 68. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” ″Bloom County”) is 66. Actor Josh Pais (“Ray Donovan”) is 65. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 64. Actor Marc Copage (“Julia”) is 61. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Melrose Place”) is 59. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 59. Actor Michael Dolan (“Hamburger Hill,” “Biloxi Blues”) is 58. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “Speed Racer”) is 58. Actor Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 56. Actor Paula Irvine (“Santa Barbara”) is 55. Country singer Allison Moorer is 51. Actor Juliette Lewis is 50. Actor Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 49. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 48. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 47. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” ″Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 44. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 42. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 41. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 40. Singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 38. Singer Lana Del Rey is 38. Actor Jascha Washington (“Big Momma’s House” films) is 34. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 31. Singer Rebecca Black is 26.

June 22: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 87. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 80. Journalist Brit Hume is 80. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 79. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 76. Singer Todd Rundgren is 75. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 74. Actor Meryl Streep is 74. Actor Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) is 74. Actor Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”) is 71. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 70. Actor Chris Lemmon is 69. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 67. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 66. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 64. Actor Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 63. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 62. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 59. Actor Amy Brenneman is 59. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Actor Michael Trucco (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Battlestar Gallactica”) is 53. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24″) is 52. TV personality Carson Daly is 50. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 50. Actor Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) is 49. Actor Lecy Goranson (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 49. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 47. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 44. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 38. Singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) is 26.

June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 83. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 77. Actor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 76. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 67. Actor Frances McDormand is 66. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 61. Director Josh Whedon (“The Avengers,” ″Marvels’ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 59. Singer Chico DeBarge is 53. Actor Selma Blair is 51. Actor Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) is 49. Singer KT Tunstall is 48. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 48. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier (“Two and a Half Men”) is 47. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 46. Actor Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 43. Singer Duffy is 39.

June 24: Actor Michele Lee is 81. Singer Arthur Brown is 81. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown (“The Rookies”) is 80. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 78. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 76. Actor Peter Weller is 76. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 74. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 73. Actor Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) is 73. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ″Riptide”) is 67. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 64. Musician Siedah Garrett is 63. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 62. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 62. Actor Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 58. Actor Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 56. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 53. Actor Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 48. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 46. Actor Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” ″The Office”) is 44. Actor Minka Kelly is 43. Actor Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 42. Actor Justin Hires (2016′s “MacGyver,” ″Rush Hour”) is 38. Singer Solange Knowles is 37. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” ″Under the Dome”) is 32. Actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 30.