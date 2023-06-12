India Bottled Water Market Size To Reach New Heights By 2031 | PepsiCo, Tata Waters

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the India Bottled Water Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

key players are [Parle, Coca-Cola India, PepsiCo, Tata Waters, Kingfisher Water, Narang Group, Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Manikchand Groups, Rail Neer (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), A.V Organics LLP, Patanjali

India Bottled Water Market on a Steady Growth Path: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2027

Increasing Water Pollution Levels Propelling the Demand for Bottled Water in India

The level of water pollution in India is very high, with around 80% of the water severely polluted. A large quantity of untreated sewage is released into water bodies, which is considered the primary cause of water pollution. Among 122 countries, India ranks 120th in terms of water quality. Water pollution in India is also caused by rapid industrialization and the discharge of industrial water into water bodies. The increasing water pollution levels are limiting people’s access to clean and safe drinking water, which is anticipated to boost the demand for bottled water during the forecast period.

Flourishing Tourism in the Country is Boosting the India Bottled Water Market

Tourism is one of the most flourishing sectors in India and acts as a crucial component in boosting the countrys economy. According to an estimate, over 10.93 million foreign tourists arrived in India in 2019. With the expanding tourism sector in India, the demand for bottled water is expected to surge as bottled water is the most reliable source for water consumption for tourists. Additionally, the growth in the hospitality sector is fueling the demand for bottled water in airports, railways, hotels and restaurants.

India Bottled Water Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the India bottled water market is categorized into on-trade and off-trade segments. The off-trade segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, specialty stores, online channels, home, and office delivery, and others. Among these, the retail store segment accounts for the largest market share because of the high number of retail stores in every locality in India and the easy availability of bottled water of various brands through these channels. On the other hand, the on-trade segment also covers a substantial share of the market. Many bottled water brands, such as Bisleri or Clear Pani, have formed partnerships with offices, restaurants, etc., as their official suppliers for packaged drinking water, which further propels this segment’s growth.

India Bottled Water Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India bottled water market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. Among these regions, the southern part of India accounts for the largest market share. The severe water crisis in this part of the country is estimated to drive the demand for packaged drinking water during the forecast period. Additionally, the Western region also covers a substantial share of the market. The west is also faced with a similar situation as the south. The lack of access to safe and clean drinking water is expected to drive the bottled water market in South India.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Bottled Water Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India significantly halted the growth of the bottled water market. Nevertheless, the pandemic situation is expected to positively impact the market post-COVID-19 as consumers have now started purchasing bottled water directly from companies. According to reports, the COVID-19 situation disrupted access to water resources for a high percentage of the population. The lack of access to clean and safe water in India prompted its population to demand packaged drinking water, which will fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, most bottled water companies are partnering with the OwO micro delivery app for delivering water to residential areas in India. The app is said to handle over 500 orders per day in Gurugram (Haryana), including those for Bailley, Bisleri, Aquafina, Kinley of Coca-Cola, and Divya Jal of Patanjali. The company plans to expand to other areas in Delhi-NCR soon.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Distilled Water, Sparkling Water, Others)

By Category(Water Exchange, Refill, New)

By Distribution Channel(On-Trade, Off-Trade), By Region (North, South, East, West)

The market is highly concentrated among leading players such as Parle and Coca Cola. Bisleri by Parle dominates the market and is considered synonymous with mineral water in India. The market participants are spending significant amounts on advertisement and marketing to create brand awareness of their products and boost their sales. They launch and provide a wide range of bottled water of various sizes to cater to consumers needs in India. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., are also prominent in this market.

