US Organic Food Market Size Assessment, Key Factors And Challenges By 2031 | Hain Celestial Group, General Mills

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the US Organic Food Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

key players are [WhiteWave Foods Company, Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Nature’s Path Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Newman’s Own, Impossible Foods, Shenandoah Growers, Good PLANeT Foods, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Report Ocean revealed that the US organic food market was worth USD 52.3 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, earning revenue of around USD 95.1 billion by the end of 2027

Growing Shift Towards Organic Farming is Driving the US Organic Food Market Growth

Organic farming is gaining significant popularity in the United States. According to the Department of Agricultures National Agricultural Statistics Service, there were more than 14,000 certified organic farms in the US in 2016. Increasing awareness of the drastic impact of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, antibiotics, and other substances in conventional farming is influencing this shift towards organic farming. There is a high likelihood that this will increase the penetration of organic foods in the US market, which will boost the overall market

Increasing Availability of Organic Foods in Supermarkets Chains Projected to Boost Market Growth

A recent survey showed that around 82% of Americans buy organic foods and most of the sales is derived through conventional grocery stores. Even though the younger demographic is inclined towards popular online grocery stores, the availability of variety of organic food products under one roof at retail stores, club stores and supercenters are getting popular among consumers. As a result, major supermarket chains such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, and Safeway have been adding organic foods to their store shelves, improving consumers’ access to organic food, which is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

US Organic Food Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the U.S. organic food market is segmented into online channels and offline channels. The offline channel is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, and others. On the other hand, the online segment accounts for the largest market share because of the inclination of the younger demographic towards the convenience of door-step delivery. The organic food brands resort to popular grocery sites such as Amazon.com as well as launch their own websites to boost their market sales. They also offer great deals and discounts through online platforms, along with subscription services to attract consumers, which favors the segments growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on US Organic Food Market

The growth of the organic food market was hindered after the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden imposition of lockdown resulted in panic buying of products by the consumers, which resulted in a shortage of stocks from convenience stores and supermarkets. The restrictions on distribution channels also led to severe losses to the organic food companies. However, the organic food brands resorted to online sales channels to boost their sales and meet the growing needs of consumers amid the global health crisis. The demand for organic food is anticipated to proliferate in the post-COVID-19 period with increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Dairy, Bakery Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/Fish & Poultry, Sauce And Condiment, Processed Food, Packaged Food, Others)

By Distribution Channel(Online Channels, Offline Channels)

The market is highly concentrated among leading players such as WhiteWave Foods, General Mills, Hain Celestial Group, and holds a major share in the market. However, several organic food startups and small companies are emerging and are expected to give tough competition to big players in the coming years with their wide range of products. The companies constantly launch new products that meet the changing consumer needs and tastes. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.



