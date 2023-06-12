China Outbound MICE Travel & Tourism Market Size Is Booming Worldwide

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global China Outbound MICE Travel & Tourism Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the China Outbound MICE Travel & Tourism. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

China Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Travel & Tourism market is showing some escalating growth and is expected that it will reach total market value of more than USD 31 billion by 2026.

Highlighted with 4 tables and 108 figures, this 140-pages report “China Outbound MICE Travel & Tourism Market: Focus on MICE Trips, Spending, 25 Countries Data, Industry Insights, Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2026″ is based on comprehensive research of the entire China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. The report provides historical market data for 2015 – 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Chinese outbound MICE traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. This report provides clear insight into current and future development of the China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses main destination-focused analysis to explore China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. A detailed main destination analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 25 most popular destinations. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2026.

The major MICE destinations for the Chinese travelers covered in the report are Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Macau, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, United States, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Oman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain and Australia.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

– The Market Size of the China Outbound MICE Travel and Tourism

– Scrutinizes the Overall Chinese Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Worldwide

– Scrutinizes the Overall Chinese Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Worldwide

– Thoroughly Evaluates of the Chinese Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

– Detailed Assessment of the Chinese Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

– Includes a Detailed Analysis of the Chinese Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to the 25 Major Destinations

– Provides Comprehensive Analysis of the Chinese Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Patterns in the 25 Major Destinations

– Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the China Outbound MICE Travel and Tourism Market

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

– What is the market size of the China outbound MICE travel and tourism?

– Which are the most popular MICE destinations for Chinese travelers?

– What are the spending patterns of the Chinese MICE travelers?

– What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market?

– How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

