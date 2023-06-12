Huge Growth Opportunities in the Vietnam International and MICE Tourism Market Giants Spending is going to Boom

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Huge Growth Opportunities in the Vietnam International and MICE Tourism Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Huge Growth Opportunities in the Vietnam International and MICE Tourism. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

“Huge Growth Opportunities in the Vietnam International and MICE Tourism Market and Forecast” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Vietnam International and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) travelers’ market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Vietnam International and MICE travelers’ market. This report also provides readers with deep insights into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Vietnam International and MICE travelers market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore Vietnam International and MICE travelers’ market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are: China, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Australia and New Zealand

Further key findings from the report suggest

> Vietnam has great prospects for MICE tourism

> Vietnam MICE tourism market is expected to reach nearly USD 8 billion by 2025

> International tourist arrivals to Vietnam is expected to surpass 35 million by 2025

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

> Vietnam Total International Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Vietnam Total International Travelers Spending and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Vietnam MICE Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Vietnam MICE Travelers Spending and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Vietnam Total International Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Vietnam Total International Travelers Spending Share and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Vietnam MICE Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Vietnam MICE Travelers Spending Share and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Major 20 Countries Travelers Visitation to Vietnam and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Major 20 Countries Travelers Spending in Vietnam and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to Vietnam and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

> Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Vietnam and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

