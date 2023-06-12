India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries Market Size May See A Big Move

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

“India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries – Market Trends and Opportunities to 2025″ offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India Outbound MICE travelers flow, revenue, and main destination markets.

The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore India Outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. The report includes historical data from 2014 – 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 6 GCC nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The 6 GCC countries included in this report are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain

Key Findings:

> UAE is the top destinations for Indian MICE tourists

> India is one of the fastest-growing outbound MICE tourism markets

> Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for more than 15% share of the total outbound MICE spending by Indians in 2018

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

> India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

> India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

> India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

> India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) to GCC Countries (2014 – 2025)

> India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) to GCC Countries (2014 – 2025)

> 6 GCC Countries Indian MICE Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

> 6 GCC Countries Indian MICE Travelers Spending and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

> Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

