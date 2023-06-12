Malaysia Meat Market Size, Overview, Share, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2031 | Meat Factory Malaysia, The Food Company

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Malaysia Meat Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

key players are[Darabif Meat Company, Meat Factory Malaysia, The Food Company, Kharisma Vision, Borneo Seafoods, Felsers Rodl, KNA Resources, Yi Kim International Trading Sdn Bhd, Falak Group, Vasano Holdings Sdn Bhd, Mutiara Food Processing Sdn Bhd]

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR392

Report Ocean revealed that the Malaysia meat market was worth USD 2.14 billion in 2020. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, earning revenue of around USD 2.83 billion by the end of 2027

Home cooking is also thought to be driving the trend, which is fueling Malaysian consumers’ appetite for meat. Moreover, the changing consumer preferences for hygienic, safe, and nutritious meat from animals, raised and processed in a stress-free environment, will also present lucrative growth opportunities in the Malaysian meat market in the forecast period. However, increasing environmental consciousness and a growing penetration of plant-based meat are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Packaged Meat Products is Boosting the Malaysia Meat Market

Packaged meat products are gaining huge popularity among Malay consumers mainly because of their busy lifestyles, especially in urban regions. Another crucial factor boosting the sales of packaged meat products is its clear labeling of halal and non-halal products. Islam is the most professed religion in Malaysia with around 61.3% of the population following this religion. The religion strictly bans the consumption of non-halal food. Consequently, consumers are inclined towards packaged meat due to the halal certification of the products, which is favoring the overall market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR392

Increasing Import and Export Activities Propelling the Malaysia Meat Market Forward

In light of the increasing demand for meat production in the country, the Malaysian government is focusing on expanding imports and exports of meat within the country. Malaysia is Australia’s second-largest mutton export market and a major supplier of live goats. As a result of the high protein content, goats and sheep are often consumed in Malaysia. In addition, the multicultural nature of Malaysia contributes to the demand for different types of meat, which influences imports and exports, propelling the Malaysia meat market’s growth.

Malaysia Meat Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the Malaysia meat market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade segments. The off-trade segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. The supermarket/hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. There are around 334 hypermarkets and over 40 supermarket chains in Malaysia which is increasing the consumers accessibility to a wide range of meat products. However, the on-trade segment also covers a substantial share in the market because of the increasing demand for meat products in restaurants, hotels, and street-food vendors.

Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysia Meat Market

The growth of the Malaysia meat market came to a standstill due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the government-imposed strict lockdown to flatten the infection curve in the country, the distribution channels, such as supermarket/hypermarkets and wet markets, were either closed or operating at reduced times. Consequently, this restricted the consumers accessibility to meat products. Furthermore, the import and export activities were also restricted to prevent further casualties. As a result, the supply of meat products was hindered, incurring huge losses to the market players.

Get a Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR392

Market Segment:

By Type(Red Meat, Poultry, Seafood)

By Product Type(Fresh, Chilled, Frozen)

By Distribution Channel(On-Trade, Off-Trade)

The Malaysia meat market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several industry players and an increasing number of meat importers and exporters. The industry offers a wide range of products to meet consumers’ needs and to increase their market penetration and sales. In addition, they focus on improving their distribution channels. Additionally, the adoption of market strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Benefits of Buying Market Research Reports:

Enhanced decision-making: Market research reports offer invaluable insights into industry trends, customer behavior, and competitor analysis. This wealth of information empowers businesses to make well-informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and effective marketing approaches. Competitive edge: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports enable businesses to gain a competitive advantage. This advantage allows them to stand out from their competitors, attract a larger market share, and establish themselves as industry leaders. Expert industry knowledge: Market research reports are meticulously prepared by industry experts who possess a deep understanding of the market and its dynamics. These reports provide businesses with unbiased and objective perspectives, enabling them to gain comprehensive insights into the market. Time and cost savings: Conducting market research can be a time-consuming and costly process. However, purchasing a market research report offers businesses a shortcut. They can access a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the market, saving valuable time and financial resources. Risk mitigation: Market research reports play a crucial role in managing risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. Through their detailed analysis of the market and its trends, these reports empower businesses to make informed decisions that minimize risks and maximize returns. By understanding the market landscape, businesses can strategically navigate challenges and seize growth opportunities.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR392

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com

Passenger Vehicle Wheel Weight market

Automotive Hypervisor market

Connected Vehicle Device market

Automatically Driving Car market

Automobile Millimeter Wave Compatible Emblem market