Japan Bottled Water Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Aqua Clara, Otsuka foods

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Japan Bottled Water Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Key Players[Suntory Holdings Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., FamilyMart Co., Ltd., Evian, Aqua Clara, Otsuka foods, FIJI Water, Dr. Silica Sdn Bhd, Fillico], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Report Ocean, revealed that the Japan bottled water market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Japans bottled water market is flourishing at a high rate because of the increasing water pollution levels and declining access to safe drinking water in the country, which is prompting Japanese citizens to shift towards bottled water. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is also acting as a major driving factor for market growth.

Furthermore, with increasing market scope, the industry players are launching a wide range of bottled water and are significantly focusing on improving their distribution channels to boost the products accessibility, thereby propelling the Japan bottled water market forward. However, increasing concerns surrounding environmental pollution by single-use plastic water bottles may act as a major restraining factor to this market during the forecast period.

Declining Water Quality Levels in Japan Anticipated To Drive the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

Japan is one of the countries that offer exceptionally clean and drinkable tap water. However, several instances of declining water quality that have affected the trust of its citizens have emerged in recent years. It has been reported that some tap water contained radioactive materials, making it unsafe for babies to drink. Additionally, increasing acidity levels have adversely affected Japan’s lakes, rivers, and surrounding waters as a result of industrial pollutants. Thus, the pollution levels in the surface water of rivers and streams significantly affect people’s access to safe drinking water. Due to these factors, the demand for bottled water is projected to surge across Japan during the forecast period.

Increasing Spending on Advertisement and Marketing Boosting Japan Bottled Water Market Growth

Advertisements and marketing campaigns play an important role in driving sales in any industry. The same holds true for Japan’s bottled water market. Japanese players lavishly invest in these strategies to boost their market sales. Bottled water appeals primarily to working adults between the ages of 25 and 44. Therefore, the market players offer attractive packaging to attract consumers. They also establish partnerships with offices, sponsor events, and offer their products as refreshments during charitable events, etc.

Japan Bottled Water Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the Japan bottled water market is grouped into on-trade, off-trade segments. The off-trade segment dominates the Japan bottled water market. This segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, specialty stores, online channels, home & office delivery, and others. Among these, the convenience stores segment holds the largest market share owing to the availability of a wide range of bottled water brands of different sizes in such stores. Furthermore, the presence of a high number of convenience stores in Japan also drives its market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Japan Bottled Water Market

The Japan bottled water market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. The demand for bottled water in the country witnessed a sharp decline as the Japanese government announced a state of emergency across the country as soon as the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the WHO. The operations of major on-trade distribution channels of bottled water, such as airports, railways, hotels, restaurants, were restricted, which directly affected the market demand for bottled water. Furthermore, restrictions were placed on foreign arrivals due to the high risks of COVID-19 spreading on a global level, which also impacted market growth.

Japan Bottled Water Market- Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Japan bottled water market are Suntory Holdings Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., FamilyMart Co., Ltd., Evian, Aqua Clara, Otsuka foods, FIJI Water, Dr. Silica Sdn Bhd, Fillico, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Distilled Water, Sparkling Water, Others)

By Category(Water Exchange, Refill, New)

By Distribution Channel(On-Trade, Off-Trade)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR383

