India Chocolate Market Size Predicted to Generate Huge Revenues in the Future | Mars Incorporated, Lotus Chocolate Company

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the India Chocolate Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Key Players[Mondelez International, GCMMF (Amul), Mars Incorporated, Lotus Chocolate Company, Nestle S.A., Buttercup Confectionery Limited, Ferrero International, The Campo Ltd., The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

Report Ocean, revealed that the India chocolate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2022-2028

Health Benefits of Chocolates is Driving the India Chocolate Market Growth

The health benefits attributed to the consumption of chocolates act as a major driving factor for the growth of the global chocolate market. The moderate consumption of chocolate offers various health benefits such as balancing the immune system and reducing oxidative stress, combating diabetes, improving brain function, boosting athletic performance, etc. According to John Hopkins Medicine, the antioxidants in dark chocolate helps in lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of clotting, and increasing blood circulation to the heart.

Launch of New Products by Chocolate Brands is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities to The Market

With the high growth potential of India chocolate market, the chocolate brands are increasingly launching new products to strengthen their market presence or grab consumers attention. For instance, Mondelez India recently launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse as their new chocolate variant, which offers a combination of light, micro-aerated mousse filling inside a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk chocolate bar. Hershey India, popular for its syrups and spreads, also announced the launch of chocolate bars under its flagship Hersheys brand.

India Chocolate Market – By Distribution Channel

The distribution channel of the India chocolate market is segmented into retail stores, specialty retailers, and online distributors. The retail store segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the high number of these stores or Kirana stores in India in every locality, which is being the major source of distribution for consumers. Furthermore, the increasing number of mom-and-pop stores as a source of income for various families also acts as a major driving factor for the growth of the retail store segment.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Chocolate Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the India chocolate market. The demand for chocolates showed significant growth during the lockdown period in the country due to increasing health consciousness among consumers and its health benefits However, the restrictions on the production activities as well as imports and exports resulted in huge demand and supply gap for chocolate, sabotaging the market growth. Fortunately, now in the post lockdown period, the market is anticipated to recover from this fall as the chocolate manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production activities.

Market Segment:

By Type(Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, And White Chocolate)

By Category(Molded, Countlines, Pouches & Bags, Boxed & Others)

By Distribution Channel(Retail Stores, Specialty Retailers, And Online Distributors)

The India chocolate market is highly fragmented with the presence of global as well as regional industry participants. However, certain global brands including Mondelez and Nestle, etc., dominate the market. The companies constantly launch new products with attractive packaging and at competitive prices to boost their sales. They also significantly invest in advertising and marketing to boost brand awareness.

Benefits of Buying Market Research Reports:

