Automotive Electronics Market Industry Outlook Predicting Growth for the Next Decade 2030

Global Automotive Electronics is valued at approximately USD $$ Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Electronics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the largest proportion of the global automotive electronics sector. Developing economies such as India, China, and Japan have a sizable number of electronics and automobile manufacturers. Automotive manufacturers intend to expand production volume in this region by implementing innovative technologies in manufacturing facilities. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increased awareness of vehicle and occupant safety and security. The presence of major automotive manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, BMW, and Daimler, among others, is important in this region. Furthermore, the European Government has established several rules to reduce vehicular accidents and provide safety features in all vehicles, which is fueling the ADAS industry in this region. All these factors are eventually driving the market’s growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corporation

Aptiv

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Philips N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application Type:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Body Electronics

Power Electronics, Infotainment

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World