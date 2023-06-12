Automotive Electronics Market Industry Outlook Predicting Growth for the Next Decade 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Automotive Electronics industry.
New Industry Report on Global Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global Automotive Electronics is valued at approximately USD $$ Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Electronics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the largest proportion of the global automotive electronics sector. Developing economies such as India, China, and Japan have a sizable number of electronics and automobile manufacturers. Automotive manufacturers intend to expand production volume in this region by implementing innovative technologies in manufacturing facilities. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increased awareness of vehicle and occupant safety and security. The presence of major automotive manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, BMW, and Daimler, among others, is important in this region. Furthermore, the European Government has established several rules to reduce vehicular accidents and provide safety features in all vehicles, which is fueling the ADAS industry in this region. All these factors are eventually driving the market’s growth.
Major market players included in this report are:
Continental AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Sony Corporation
Aptiv
Hyundai Mobis
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Autoliv Inc.
Magna International Inc.
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd
Philips N.V.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application Type offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Application Type:
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Body Electronics
Power Electronics, Infotainment
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Electric Vehicle (EV)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
