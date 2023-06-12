Automotive Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System Market Investment Opportunities in Growing Markets 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Automotive Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System industry.

New Industry Report on Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System Market is valued at approximately USD 3.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The automotive sector has witnessed a rise in the adoption of smart technologies, one of which is blind spot detection (BSD). It is a sort of advanced driver assistance system that uses unique sensors to detect items in a blind spot. Image sensors are typically used to communicate an image to the monitor to deliver critical information to the driver. When these sensors detect the presence of an object in the blind spot, they sound an alarm. Additionally, different automotive manufacturers use different names for the BSD system, such as blind-spot monitoring and blind-spot information system. The Automotive Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System Market is expanding because of factors such as strict safety standards and increasing consumer preference for safety solutions.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the easy availability of raw materials and the mass manufacture of BSD system technology at lesser rates are driving Asia Pacific’s growth in this market. Consumers’ purchasing preferences for vehicles have shifted from entry-level to mid-level versions as their disposable income has increased. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the ruling organizations in this region that have enhanced the vehicle rating system, forcing manufacturers to build automobiles that fulfil the government’s safety standards.

Major market players included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Continental AG

Preco Electronics

ZF Friedrichafen AG

Autoliv

Denso Corporation

Valeo

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Ficosa Internacional SA

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component Type:

Ultrasonic

RADAR

Cameras

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World