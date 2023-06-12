Portable EV Charger Market Expected to Reach New Heights From 2023 To 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Portable EV Charger industry.

New Industry Report on Global Portable EV Charger Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Portable EV Charger Market is valued at approximately USD 29.94 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Major market players included in this report are:

JTM Power Limited

Evteq Mobility Private Limited

Heliox Energy

Guangzhou Electway Technology Co., Ltd

Blink Charging Co.

Power Sonic Corporation

Shenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.

ZipCharge Limited

SparkCharge

Free Wire Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

AC

DC

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World