On-board diagnostics Device Market Poised for Exponential Growth Over the Next Decade

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the On-board diagnostics Device industry.
New Industry Report on Global On-board diagnostics Device Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global On-board diagnostics Device Market is valued at approximately USD 21.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Major market players included in this report are:
Detroit Diesel Corporation
Zubie Inc.
Innova Electronics corp.
AVL DiTEST GmbH
Robert Bosch GmbH
Vector Informatik GmbH
Denso Corporation
Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.
ERM Electronic Systems LTD
Verizon Communications Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Type
Hand-held tools
Mobile-based tools
PC-based tools
Others
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Electric Vehicle
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
