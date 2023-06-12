Car Night Vision System Market New Technologies to Drive Market Growth in the 2023 to 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Car Night Vision System industry.
New Industry Report on Global Car Night Vision System Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global Car Night Vision System Market is valued approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Car Night Vision System is used to increase a driver’s perception and seeing distance in darkness or poor weather beyond the reach of the vehicle’s headlights. Night vision is electronically enhanced optical devices operate in three modes image enhancement, thermal imaging, and active illumination. The Car Night Vision System market is expanding because of factors such as growing awareness among mass in road safety issues and growing penetration of luxury cars in developing countries. However, high cost is associated with the night vision system products may halt market growth.
The key regions considered for the Global Car Night Vision System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising demand for heavy commercial vehicles and high-end luxury vehicles in this region enhance the market’s growth. According to the Statista, in 2021, China was the biggest market for commercial vehicles, with about 4.8 million commercial vehicles sold. In comparison, approximately 772 thousand commercial vehicles were sold in Japan in 2021. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as due to the existence of major key players in the automotive night vision system in the market space.
Major market players included in this report are:
Robert Bosch GmbH,
FLIR Systems, Inc
Continental AG,
Denso Corporation
OMRON Corporation,
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems,
Delphi Technologies,
Magna International, Inc.,
AUDI AG,
Auto Liv
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Technology:
Far Infrared (FIR)
Near-Infrared (NIR)
By Component:
Thermal Imaging Camera
Night Vision Control Unit
Sensor System
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
