Hong Kong Management Association Global Innovation Day 2023 Concluded Successfully

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 June 2023 - The first "Global Innovation Day 2023", organized by The Hong Kong Management Association, was officially launched at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre today, attracting over 1,000 participants from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and overseas countries and regions. The organizer was honoured to have, andas the Guest of Honour of the event. It also received support from the management and industry leaders of more than ten multinational corporations and local brands to jointly explore the latest developments in the innovative technology industry and business strategies. On the same day, the finals and announcement of the winners of the "HKMA/HKT Global Innovation Awards 2022/23" were also held, to recognize businesses and organizations from all sectors, for outstanding achievements in innovation.In his welcome speech,said, "The Government is accelerating the city's use of innovation and technology in financial services and growth in the FinTech sector. It facilitated an agreement between the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the People's Bank of China to 'link up' FinTech regulatory facilities in the Mainland and Hong Kong; allowing eligible financial institutions and technology firms to conduct pilot cross-boundary FinTech initiatives concurrently in the GBA cities and Hong Kong, expediting the development of cross-boundary Fintech products."In order to support Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology center in accordance with the national "14th Five-Year Plan", and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, the Hong Kong Management Association launched the "HKMA/HKT Global Innovation Award 2022/23" last year to recognize outstanding achievements in innovation across various industries and sectors. Since thelaunch of the award, the response from the industry has been enthusiastic, with the association receiving over 230 entries, including overseas entries from Mainland China, Israel, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the United States. Representatives from the 30 shortlisted institutions delivered final presentations this morning, showcasing positive, long-term, and sustainable solutions with significant impact in innovation products, services, technologies, practices, and processes.In the afternoon, the award ceremony and innovation summit were held, with several guests conducting thematic discussions and announcing the results of the finals. Before the start of innovation summit, In his welcome speech,said, "As technology changes inexorably, new breakthrough innovations are emerging at unprecedented rates and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years. Just a few years ago, Artificial Intelligence was considered science fiction, but today it is already being used in various applications across many industries, creating a significant impact on our work and daily lives. The Global Innovation Day aims to foster dialogues and collaborations across industries, and we hope today's event has achieved just that."The summit featured a distinguished lineup of guests and speakers. Professor Yike Guo, Provost and Chair professor, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, delivered a keynote speech on "The Rise of Generative AI Technology" to share the applications and cases of generative AI in various industries, and how to further promote its development.The panel discussions were divided into two parts. The first part, titled "Navigating the Emerging Technologies and Driving Growth in Start-up Ecosvstems through Innovation and Collaboration," was hosted by Mr Chan Ho Wing, Deputy GM-Ops Innovation Hub, MTR Corporation, and Mr Herbert Chia, Venture Partner Sequoia Capital. They were joined by Mr Minh Do, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Animoca Brands, Mr Alvin Kwock, Co-Founder OneDegree, Ms Erica Ma, Managing Partner, Cocoon Ignite Ventures and Mr Andy Wong, head of Innovation and Technology, InvestHK, to discuss the trends in emerging technologies, how the government and industry can promote the development of emerging technologies through innovation and collaboration, and to share experiences with start-ups to help them overcome challenges.The second part was led by Prof Viveca Chan, Founder and CEO, WE Marketing Group, and Mr Andrew Young, Managing Partner, Southern Region, Deloitte China. They were joined by Mr Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer, Microsoft, Ms Jacqueline Teo, Head of Digital Solutions CLP Power Hong Kong, and Mr Leo Tsui, President, APAC at Appnovation, to discuss "The Power of Generative AI: Driving Organizations Innovation and Competitiveness." They explored the advantages of generative AI over other technologies,how to create original and unique content, and improve production efficiency, to help participants understand the latest developments in this field.At the end of the event, the Hong Kong Management Association announced the winners of the "HKMA/HKT Global Innovation Award 2022/23". Immigration Department of HKSAR and Airport Authority Hong Kong won the "Innovation Organizations Award (Large) - Innovation Champion of the Year", Allystar Technology Co Ltd won the "Innovation Organizations Award(SME) - Innovation Champion of the Year", while i2Cool Ltd won the "Innovation Rising Stars Award - Best Rising Star of the Year".List of Champion winners of the "HKMA/HKT Global Innovation Award 2022/23"Please click here to download more event photos:1. Mr SK Cheong, Deputy Chairman, The Hong Kong Management Association gives welcome speech.2. Mr Joseph H.L. Chan,JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, The Government of HKSAR, gives speech.3. Welcoming Address By Dr Y K Pang, GBS, JP, Chairman, The Hong Kong Management AssociationFor more details on the event and the full list of speakers, please visit the Global Innovation Day website: https://innovation-award.hkma.org.hk/gid/gid.php Hashtag: #HongKongManagementAssociation

About Hong Kong Management Association

The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) was established in 1960. As a non-profit making professional organization, its vision is to be the leading professional organization advancing management excellence in Hong Kong and the Region. To nurture human capital through management education and training at all levels, the Association offers over 2,000 management development programmes and activities to more than 50,000 participants annually. A diverse range of courses are offered including programmes leading to Bachelor, Master and Doctoral degrees offered in partnership with prestigious universities worldwide; Diploma programmes; Certificate courses; Distance Learning courses; seminars and workshops; as well as short courses for business executives and professionals. To recognize best practices in management, the Association organizes eight annual business awards, which are widely respected and have become the highlights of the business community. The Association also provides its 13,000 corporate and individual members with a platform for the exchange of ideas, networking and personal development. ( https://www2.hkma.org.hk/)



