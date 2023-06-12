Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

The billionaire businessman built Italy's largest media company before transforming the country's political landscape.

What we know so far

Berlusconi, leader of the Forza Italia political party, and the founder of the Mediaset empire was 86 years old.

He had been suffering from chronic leukemia"for some time" and had recently developed a lung infection.

The former AC Milan owner was hospitalized in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease.

He previously also suffered from heart ailments, and prostate cancer and was hospitalized for COVID-19 in 2020.

While Berlusconi's party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, he himself did not have a role in government.

However, his death looks likely to dramatically shift the dynamics of Italian politics in the coming months.

The four-time premier was divisive. Admirers lauded his charisma and force of will, while critics derided him as a populist who wielded political power as a means to enrich himself and his businesses.

Berlusconi seemed untouchable despite the personal scandals, with criminal cases either dismissed as statutes of limitations ran out or with the politician securing victory on appeal.

Probes targeted his steamy so-called "bunga bunga" parties involving young women and minors, or his business dealings.

Only one investigation resulted in a conviction — a tax fraud case involving the sale of movie rights.

Berlusconi's friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin put him at odds with Meloni, who is staunchly aligned with Ukraine.

For the Italian's 86th birthday last September, Putin sent best wishes and vodka while Berlusconi sent back Lambrusco as a thank you.

Edited by Louis Oelofse