Chickpea Protein Market Segmentation By Top Key players 2023-2032

Global Overview of the Chickpea Protein Market

The Chickpea Protein Market size is estimated to be USD 162.6 Mn in 2032 from USD 98.3 Mn in 2022, with a change CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2032.

The Global Chickpea Protein market is split by Type and application. For the period 2023-2032, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Product Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified markets.

Key Players Mentioned in the Chickpea Protein Market Research Report:

AGT Foods

Avena Foods

ProEarth Nutraceuticals

Food Processing

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Functional Foods

Dairy Replacements

Infant Foods

Other Food Applications

Animal Feed

Livestock

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Other Key Players

Global Chickpea Protein Market Segmentation:

By Type

Protein Isolates

Protein Concentrates

Flour

Other Products

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Processing Type

Dry Processing

Wet Processing

By End-User

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Other End-Users

Region of the Chickpea Protein Market:

➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)

➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)

➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)

➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)

