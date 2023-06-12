Taiwan envoy to Japan discusses bilateral relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan’s envoy to Japan, Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), spoke to alumni of Waseda University in Tokyo on Saturday (June 10).

The event, attended by professors and students, comes after former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) made a speech at the venue on June 5. Hsieh said Waseda University hosts the most Taiwanese students, and it is the university with the largest number of prime ministers since the Heisei period.

His speech titled "Taiwan-Japan Relations, and Future Prospects" included topics such as Taiwan's ability to maintain peace, military deterrence, and support from the international community, per UDN. Hsieh pointed to positive non-governmental relations that developed between Taiwan and Japan when the two recovered from natural disasters, such as the Fukushima disaster, the 921 earthquake, and the Kaohsiung gas explosion.

In addition, when COVID struck, Taiwan provided medical protective clothing and 2 million masks to Japan, while in 2021, when Taiwan was short of vaccines, Japan donated 4.2 million doses of vaccines to Taiwan. Hsieh said that such a "circle of kindness" is the highest form of friendship, and it can be a model for the rest of the world.

Regarding peace in the Taiwan Strait, Hsieh said it is Taiwan's responsibility to purchase military equipment from the United States and develop the ability to defend itself. He also encouraged solidarity among the international community in opposing any change to the status quo and its will to impose sanctions as a deterrent to aggression.

Hsieh was asked to compare current conditions to 1996 when Taiwan faced the "missile crisis." He said many Taiwanese sold their real estate and emigrated overseas during this time, but Taiwan's economy grew and housing prices recovered.

Hsieh also applauded the Taiwanese public for its calmness and trust in the government.

After his speech, Hsieh was asked about Ko Wen-je's (柯文哲) speech at the Foreign Correspondents Association of Japan (FCCJ) in Tokyo one week ago, where Ko worried Taiwanese may be too complacent about cross-strait tension. Hsieh responded by saying that the ruling party cannot stir up unrest, and Taiwan is a democratic country that values transparency in government and media, as news organizations are not censored.

Finally, Hsieh said that Taiwan's presidential election results should be of concern to the world. He warned of fake news and said he believes in the will of the Taiwanese people to make good choices for themselves.