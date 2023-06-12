WIN NFT HERO will soon be online APENFT Launchpad, limited release of the new hero mystery box

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 June 2023 - Recently, WIN NFT HERO, a strategy game created by TRON Ecology, has been making a lot of good fortunes. Following the official launch of the game v2.0 and the new hero system in April 2023, WIN NFT HERO officially launched v2.1 open beta test on June 1, and the official also announced that the S1 Million Dollar Season event will be launched on June 15.





According to the official introduction, WIN NFT HERO S1 season game scenario is PvP points tournament, players can participate as long as they have any 3 N and above quality heroes.WIN NFT HERO's S1 season event will contain rich $NFT, $WIN, WNH and high-quality NFT rewards. The entire season is expected to be worth over a million dollars.



The new players who want to participate in the WIN NFT HERO S1 season, the first thing you need is to have the hero NFT. WIN NFT HERO non-free version of the hero is divided into a total of 5 qualities, from low to high are: N (green), R (blue), SR (purple), SSR (orange) and UR (red), the higher the quality represents the comprehensive quality of the hero stronger.



Currently the WIN NFT HERO game contains a total of 58 heroes in 11 lineups, 19 of which are new heroes added at the launch of the game v2.0. Since the new heroes have different attributes, skills, bond effects, etc., this means that players with new heroes will not only be able to experiment with more strategic combinations, but will also have a greater advantage in matchmaking.



To celebrate the upcoming S1 season and help players achieve better scores, WIN NFT HERO announced that it will go live on APENFT Launchpad on June 16, 2023 and launch the new heroes mystery box sale. The number of Hero Mystery Boxes: 200, priced at 10 USDD/each.



The 200 heroes mystery box will contain 5 new heroes, corresponding quality and quantity ratio are: Vitalik Buterin(R), 60(30%); NFT(R), 60(30%); Elon Musk(SR), 36(18%); Saturn(SR),60(18%); Kobe(SSR), 8(4%).



Due to the scarcity of new heroes within the game ecosystem created by the WIN NFT HERO program, the new hero mystery box that is exclusive and limited to APENFT Launchpad may be an opportunity players can't miss. And as the S1 million dollar season approaches, the highly scarce new hero NFT will be even more popular in the market.



Introduction of WIN NFT HERO



WIN NFT HERO is a "GameFi+NFT" strategy game, built on the TRON public chain, which makes all kinds of heroes, equipment and other NFT assets in the game belong to individual players. WIN NFT HERO requires players to match different strategic formations according to hero attributes in order to win on the battlefield.The goal of WIN NFT HERO is to connect players around the world to create a world of economic prosperity through the blockchain and a new space that transcends real world values to provide players with a new experience and entertainment.



Introduction of APENFT



APENFT Marketplace is an NFT trading platform that was officially launched on April 15, 2022 and is an integral part of the TRON ecosystem. APENFT is dedicated to providing a range of NFT-related services, including but not limited to NFT casting, trading and NFT collection creation.



