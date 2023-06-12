Hidden Berlin: 10 fun facts about the German capital

Berlin is the only city in the world that has a total of three opera houses! Thankfully, there's no phantom — or else he'd be rather busy. The reason ... Berlin is the only city in the world that has a total of three opera houses! Thankfully, there's no phantom — or else he'd be rather busy. The reason for this unique situation is that for decades, Berlin, like the whole country, was divided between East and West. Today, you can hear performances at the Berlin State Opera, the Deutsche Oper or Komische Oper.