OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experiences at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Media OutReach - 12 June 2023 - OPPO, official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, today brought together audiences worldwide to join the brand and its global brand ambassador, Kaká, in witnessing the birth of a new champion at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final. As part of the celebrations, the legendary Kaká joined OPPO in Istanbul to meet with fans at the exclusive OPPO Hospitality Tent in the Champions Village and at the OPPO Booth at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, bringing elevated UEFA Champions League experiences to fans during the highly anticipated final.



"As an official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO is committed to providing the best experience for football fans around the world," said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO. "By joining forces with Kaká, we have created an unparalleled experience that allows fans to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the UEFA Champions League and enjoy the ultimate sporting spectacle."



"It has been an incredible experience to return to Istanbul together with OPPO to witness the crowning of a new champion at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final," said Kaká. "Once again, we have seen miracles made both on and off the pitch here. Together with OPPO, I look forward to inspiring football fans around the world to make their own miracles too."



OPPO Hospitality Tent at Champions Village Ignites Excitement During Intense Final



In order to deliver unparalleled experiences, the OPPO Hospitality Tent at the Champions Village brought a highly immersive and engaging experience to selected guests during the competition final.



In the experience area, guests were invited to act out inspiring moments from UEFA Champions League competitions past and present with a variety of props that included a UEFA Champions League trophy replica, jerseys of the two finalist teams, as well as a digital scoreboard inspired by the OPPO Find N2 Flip cover screen. OPPO's leading technological innovation was also on full display across a range of interactive products. From breath-taking images shot on OPPO smartphones and displayed on OPPO Pad and OPPO Find X6 Pro devices, to the impressive Enco X2 wireless earphones and OPPO Watch 3 Pro, guests were given hands-on access to OPPO's latest technologies.



Kaká also dropped in to greet fans at the Hospitality Tent and perform a few skills of his own as he participated in a kick-up challenge. Guests even had the chance to win a UEFA Champions League final mini replica ball signed by Kaká in a lucky draw.



Taking its cues from the football fans and their role in inspiring their teams to victory each game as the irreplaceable '12th man' on the pitch, OPPO also brought an immersive exhibition to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where fans could experience the excitement and anticipation of being called up for the big game from the team bench.



The experiential exhibition also gave fans an exclusive opportunity to take photos with the legendary Kaká, using OPPO's latest foldable flagship Find N2 Flip and the exceptional camera capabilities of OPPO Find X6 Pro. Adding to the excitement, fans were presented with the jerseys and scarves of the two 2023 UEFA Champions League finalists, Manchester City and Inter Milan, recording the exciting moments with OPPO smartphones. These photos were printed and given to fans to keep as a memento of the once-in-a-life-time event.



In the moments before kick-off for the big game, Kaká would also regroup with his old friend Luis García several years after 'Miracle of Istanbul'. The two players reminisced about their fated encounter on the same soil in 2005 and took photos with the OPPO Find X6 Pro to commemorate their reunion and wish their luck to the two teams competing to be crowned this year's UEFA Champions League champions.



"We are delighted to complete the first season of our Global partnership with OPPO, a brand with whom we share a passion for inspiration and innovation," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director at UEFA. "I am confident that our collaboration will seamlessly unite the spirit of the UEFA Champions League with OPPO's exceptional products and cutting-edge technology and bring even more exciting experiences to fans".



Through its partnerships with some of the world's most prestigious sporting events, OPPO is delivering on its commitment to bring unique experiences to sports fans across the globe. Together with its global brand ambassador Kaká, football fans, and its worldwide userbase, OPPO has witnessed the crowning of a new champion and countless inspiring moments at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final. As the official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will continue to capture and celebrate more remarkable moments in this renowned competition as it gets ready for the kick-off of next season's competition this summer.



