Beyond Limits and IQM Quantum Computers Forge Strategic Partnership to Power Quantum AI Growth in Asia Pacific

Companies to develop disruptive hybrid quantum AI algorithms, introduce a joint education and training offering, and explore quantum hardware collaboration in Singapore in this industry-first partnership.

Beyond Limits, a leading enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) software company built for the most demanding sectors, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IQM Quantum Computers, the European leader in building quantum computers, to drive the advancement of quantum AI technology within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

This collaboration, a remarkable first in the industry, will embark on a quest to unravel unprecedented technology breakthroughs and forge disruptive hybrid quantum AI algorithms. Notably, quantum computing takes center stage in Singapore's latest Digital Connectivity Blueprint, spotlighting it as a nascent focus area for the next decade. By harnessing Singapore's advantage in implementing quantum-secure communications, this partnership aims to revolutionise the quantum computing landscape in the APAC region.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 June 2023 - Beyond Limits, a leading enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) software company built for the most demanding sectors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IQM Quantum Computers, the European leader in building quantum computers, to drive the advancement of quantum AI technology within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The partnership, an industry first between quantum computing and AI, will explore technology breakthroughs and develop disruptive hybrid quantum AI algorithms, which rank among the top five technologies of the future by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).As part of the MOU, Beyond Limits and IQM Quantum Computers seek to pioneer a Quantum AI education and training offering, and new product research opportunities by the end of this year. The companies will also develop industry use cases together within the next two years. In addition, the partnership will lay the groundwork for quantum hardware collaboration in Singapore, aimed at accelerating research and innovation within the regional quantum ecosystem."Quantum AI is a growing field of technology, and we see many cross-sector opportunities especially within heavy weight industries, from oil and gas and manufacturing to aviation, healthcare, and financial services. This strategic partnership enables us to leverage the power of quantum computers to future-proof AI algorithms, and help our customers reap the early benefits of commercial quantum computing. With our highly innovative technologies, strong research, and development capabilities, as well as presence within APAC, we are confident that together, we are able to support our customers to effectively address key challenges, such as material discovery for decarbonisation," saidSingapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are home to some of the largest data centres in the world, and the planned joint offerings will be a unique differentiator for large-scale industrial enterprises within the APAC region. Both companies will leverage the combination of talent, world-class research, and a vibrant tech ecosystem to spearhead the region as a natural centre for quantum AI development in the near future."This partnership with Beyond Limits reinforces our commitment to quantum technology development in APAC. In line with our recent office opening in Singapore, we aim to accelerate research, development, and education of quantum technology through strategic private-public collaborations in the value chain. This MOU is one of the several initiatives underway in the region to strengthen our position as a trusted quantum computing leader here," said"The quantum ecosystem in APAC is growing rapidly. Our partnership with Beyond Limits positions us as the first mover to leverage the competitive edge that quantum AI brings. We are excited to tap into these new opportunities together. With our technical track record and world-class expertise, combined with Beyond Limits' cutting-edge cognitive AI solutions, we will integrate our innovative experience to better serve existing and new customers in the heavy weight industries," saidWhile quantum computing and AI development have traditionally occurred in silos, Beyond Limits and IQM Quantum Computers are pioneers to have joined forces, harnessing their respective domain expertise. The partnership has great synergy as both companies are growth and science-driven scaleups that are focused on ground-breaking innovation, making them well-equipped to power quantum AI growth in APAC and effectively solve problems of the future for customers.Hashtag: #BeyondLimits #CognitiveAI #QuantumComputing #ArtificialIntelligence #IndustrialGradeArtificialIntelligence #AI

About Beyond Limits Asia-Pacific

Beyond Limits Asia-Pacific is an enterprise-scale AI company that optimises operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries including energy, advanced manufacturing, fintech and healthcare.



Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, Beyond Limits' software products are powered by award-winning Cognitive AI technology, utilising a hybrid AI approach that combines data-centric techniques with embedded human knowledge to affirm trust in software-driven decisions, manage operational risk, and drive profitability.



Beyond Limits Asia Pacific is regionally headquartered in Singapore with operations in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Taipei and Tokyo. The regional headquarters drives strategic investments for joint ventures and partnerships in Asia to expand Beyond Limits' AI in verticals including financial services, led by the Hong Kong office, advanced manufacturing, led the Taiwan office, and the energy sector led by the Singapore, Shenzhen and Tokyo offices.



Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company was recently honoured by Frost & Sullivan as a Company of the Year for their 2021 Best Practices Award and by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups.



About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM is the European leader in building quantum computers. IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique application-specific, co-design approach. IQM's commercial quantum computers include Finland's first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, IQM-led consortium's (Q-Exa) HPC quantum accelerator in Germany, and IQM processors will also be used in the first quantum accelerator in Spain. IQM has over 250 employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Singapore, and Espoo.



