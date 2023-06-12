Alexa
In-N-Out Burger comes to Taiwan on Tuesday

One-day 'flash mob' event to be held at Osteria by Angie in Taipei's Zhongshan District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/12 14:23
(Facebook, In-N-Out Burger image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The popular U.S. West Coast burger chain In-N-Out Burger will serve its famous burgers at a one-day promotional appearance in Taipei on Tuesday (June 13).

On May 27, In-N-Out Burger announced on its Facebook page that the fast food chain's burgers will be featured at a restaurant in Taipei City's Zhongshan District. There will be three varieties of burgers available, but supplies will be limited.

Tuesday will mark the first time In-N-Out Burger has offered its burgers in Taiwan in five years. This time, the burgers will be provided at the Italian restaurant Osteria by Angie, for a one-day-only "flash mob" event.

The menu that day will include the eatery's signature "Double-Double," "Protein Style," and "Animal Style" burgers, reported ETtoday. Burgers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Since its establishment in 1948, In-N-Out Burger has mainly been distributed in California and southwestern states, with over 300 branches. The eatery is a popular attraction with Taiwanese tourists when visiting the West Coast and Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) was famously spotted feasting on an In-N-Out meal in 2013, right after his film "Life of Pi" won four Academy Awards.
