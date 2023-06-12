New Taiwan representative to Philippines pledges deeper ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-Philippines relations are comprehensive, Taiwan’s new representative to the Philippines, Wallace Chow (周民淦), said on Sunday (June 11).

Economy and trade are very important, Chow said during a visit to the Filipino-Chinese Cultural and Economic Association. He expressed the hope to promote Taiwanese investment in the Philippines and strengthen mutual economic and trade development, per CNA.

The Philippines is a very important partner in Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, he said.

Chow also said he saw opportunities for cooperation in education. Taiwan can promote Mandarin education and attract more Filipino students to pursue higher education, he said.

Cultural exchanges are also significant, the representative said, adding, Taiwanese entertainers will be invited to the Philippines to perform. Currently, there are plans to invite the Diabolo Dance Theater to perform in October to let Filipinos know more about Taiwanese culture, he said.

Chow arrived in the Philippines on June 10 to assume his new post. He replaced former representative Michael Hsu (徐佩勇), who was recalled due to allegations of sexual harassment.

Chow previously served as director-general of the Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and is a former ambassador to Palau.