Heavy rains expected across Taiwan

Lingering weather front brings heavy rain through weekend

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/12 11:42
Heavy rain is expected across Taiwan this week. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rain and overcast skies are expected across much of Taiwan on Monday (June 12), especially south of Chiayi to the Hengchun Peninsula, where a heavy rain advisory has been issued by the Central Weather Bureau until later this evening.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮), in his latest weather forecast, said that the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) weather model shows a plum rain front across northern coastal areas bringing showers or thunderstorms along with lightning and strong winds for Monday and Tuesday (June13).

Wu said on Monday temperatures will range between 23-30 C in the north, 24-33 C in central areas, 24-33 C in the south, and 22-33 C in the east.

According to Wu, a low pressure system in the south will lead to a southwesterly airflow, bringing heavy rain on Wednesday (June 14) to central and southern Taiwan.

Wu said rain may stop on Thursday (June 15), though southwesterly airflow will return, leading to unstable weather and heavy rainfall across much of Taiwan from Friday through Saturday (June 16-17).
