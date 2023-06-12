Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (June 11) and 6 a.m. on Monday (June 12).

Of the 24 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 10 entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, including four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-16 combat jets, and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 141 military aircraft and 53 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 10 out of 24 PLA aircraft. (MND image)