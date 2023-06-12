Taiwan's C.T. Pan finishes third at Canadian Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — C.T. Pan (潘政琮) narrowly missed out on a chance for his second win of the year, leading the Canadian Open through three rounds as the final round of play began on Monday morning (June 12) Taiwan time.

Pan struggled on the front nine, including a bogey on the third hole, which allowed the leader board to tighten. Fortunately, he found his form later, finishing strong with four birdies over the final five holes, per UDN.

But it was not enough to fend off a surging Nick Taylor and Tommy Fleetwood, who took the tournament into a sudden-death playoff.

Taylor and Fleetwood would play another four holes of sudden-death play before Taylor’s eagle putt on the 18th sealed the victory, making him the first Canadian in 69 years to win his country’s national open competition.

Pan finished with a total score of 272 (-16) and tied for third place, just one stroke behind the top two finishers. His payday was NT$14.671 million (US$477,000).

It is Pan's second missed chance at a PGA Tour championship this year. Pan’s other potential victory occurred May 11–14 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, when he finished two strokes behind winner, Jason Day. Pan did pocket NT$14.6 million (US$475,000) for finishing fourth.

Despite missing out on the win, Pan posted his best score of the season, and it is the eighth time he has finished in the top five of a PGA Tour event, with his only victory coming at the Heritage in 2019.

Pan is also returning from a left wrist injury that has kept him out of action for five months. The Canadian Open is only his fourth start of the year.

Taiwanese fans will remember Pan as a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. His wife, Michelle Lin, was his caddy at the Olympics as well as for his lone PGA Tour win in 2019.

Pan’s next appearance is at the U.S. Open, which will be held June 15–18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.