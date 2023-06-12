Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei wins women's doubles at French Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her partner Wang Xinyu (王欣瑜) of China won the women's doubles title at the French Open on Sunday (June 11).

Hsieh and Wang upset the 10th-seeded American and Canadian duo of Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to capture the women's doubles title at Roland Garros. This marks the second time in Hsieh's career that she has won the doubles title, with the previous victory occurring in 2014 when she teamed up with China's Peng Shuai (彭帥).



Wang and Hsieh (right) lift the trophy. (AP photo)

The 37-year-old Hsieh chose to return to this year's clay Grand Slam event after an 18-month hiatus due to injury. This was the 21-year-old Wang's first run at the women's doubles at the French Open, first finals appearance in a major, and first Grand Slam title.

The victory represents Hsieh's fifth Grand Slam women's doubles title, out of six finals appearances. In addition to her two French Open wins, she has also won the Wimbledon women's doubles title in 2013, 2019, and 2021 with Peng Shuai, Barbora Strycova, and Elise Mertens.



Townsend, Fernandez, Wang, and Hsieh hold up their trophies. (AP photo)