Happy Rainy Days Introduces the Revolutionary HR002 Umbrella Series

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 June 2023 - Not all umbrellas are created equal. Happy Rainy Days offers impressive durability at a very reasonable weight. Its HR002 series is made of dual strand carbon fiber rods and superb water-repellent coating, providing stronger support to extend the umbrella service life.





Dream Umbrella for Rainy and Sunny Days



Besides being lightweight and one-touch automatic foldable, HR002 is topped with a perfectly water repellent Japanese cloth, Mira Toray, which allows it to shake off the raindrops with just one easy shake, saving time and all the hand-wetting.



The HR002 series also features 50+ UPF level which is able to block off 99% UV from sunlight. Even on especially windy days, Happy Rainy Days will never break or brittle since its aluminum rod is combined with carbon fiber to create lightweight and durable umbrellas that are not only slimmer than traditional ones, but also stronger.



Meticulous Selection of the Best Materials



Heat waves in Singapore could be intense. An anti-UV and cooling coating is used on the canopy to block the sunlight and heat together in one go. Temperature under Happy Rainy Days' umbrella is 3 to 5 degrees lower, making it possible for the users to enjoy the vibrancy of a sunny day while minimizing the risk of getting a heat stroke.



Materials used in the umbrella structure have also been carefully calculated - thin fabric as the canopy, an aluminum shaft and carbon fiber ribs. Weighing only 220g with a length of 26cm, HR002 series fits in most small-size handbags.



With a wide range of 12 colors, from light pastel colors, including beige and tiffany green, to dark colors such as gray and black, Happy Rainy Days' umbrellas are versatile to different styles which add an exclusive highlight on the users' outfit.



Company Profile



Happy Rainy Days is managed by Castle Time Company PTE Ltd. All umbrellas are tested in SGS for non-toxic substances, UV cut level, and water repellant testing, to ensure the safety and reliability before launching to the market.



Over the past 30 years, Happy Rainy Days has been selling over 10 million umbrellas and over 1 million light and water repellent UV cut umbrellas in the world.



It can now be ordered via Shopee.

