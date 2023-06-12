Taiwan foreign minister to speak at 2023 European Values Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) will attend the 2023 European Values Summit in the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 14), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Sunday (June 12).

The summit, hosted by the Czech think tank European Value Security Policy Center, focuses on the theme "One Theater, One World and One Vision.” Wu is expected to deliver a speech immediately after Czech President Peter Pavel’s opening remarks.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky confirmed Wu’s planned visit on Friday (June 9) but stressed that there is no change to the official status of relations between the two countries.

This year’s summit focuses on how to respond to the influence of Russia and China, but it will have a special session discussing Taiwan-related topics including democratic resilience and how Taiwan’s democracy can be a model for other countries.

MOFA said the Czech Republic adheres to the founding spirit of the late Czech President Vaclav Havel by respecting democracy, freedom, and human rights, which are similar to Taiwan’s ideals.

In response to Wu’s attendance, China warned Europe not to have any official exchanges with Taiwan or support "independence forces." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said Taiwan only has a "head of the region's local foreign affairs department" and not a foreign minister.

"We urge the European side to understand the essence of the Taiwan issue, to abide by the solemn commitments made to China on the 'one China' principle, not to support Taiwan independence forces, and not to conduct official exchanges with Taiwan under any name," he said.

In March, a 150-member Czech delegation led by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová visited Taiwan. During her trip, she delivered a speech at the Legislative Yuan and witnessed the signing of three MOUs between Taiwan and the Czech Republic.