Taiwan Coast Guard searching for tourists recorded touching sea turtles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Law enforcement officers in southern Taiwan are searching for a group of foreign tourists who were videotaped interfering with protected sea turtles on Xiaoliuqiu island on Saturday (June 10).

The incident was reported by a diving coach, surnamed Wu (吳), who witnessed one of the tourists touching a protected sea turtle while snorkeling near the famous Vase Rock on the north end of the island. Wu reportedly warned them not to do it again, but he was ignored and then decided to video tape the group, reported UDN.



After capturing video of one of the four group members holding on to a sea turtle's shell underwater, Wu immediately reported the incident to authorities. On Saturday evening, someone shared part of the recording anonymously on the Facebook group Xiaoliuqiu Alliance (小琉球聯盟), and also indicated that information about the tourists’ vehicles was reported to local authorities.

On Sunday (June 11), the Coast Guard and the Pingtung Prosecutor’s Office said they are investigating the incident, per UDN. Once they determine the identity of the person in the video, they will track them down to fine them for violating Article 18 of the Wildlife Conversation Act.

According to the relevant laws, a person may be fined between NT$60,000 (US$1950) and NT$300,000 (US$9,800) for harassing or interfering with protected marine wildlife in Taiwan.

Tourists bothering sea turtles in waters around Xiaoliuqiu is a recurring problem, despite the government's efforts to warn people to respect the creatures in their natural habitat. Tourists are asked to maintain a distance of at least five meters from the sea turtles at all times.

In 2019, a German teenager shared a photograph of himself touching a sea turtle on social media. The Coast Guard discovered the post, identified the teen’s location, and caught up with him before he even left the beach.



In 2020, a migrant worker from the Philippines was videotaped picking up a sea turtle out of the water near the shore. In both cases, the foreigners had to settle their fine before they were able to leave the country.

If anyone witnesses someone harassing marine wildlife, there is a dedicated hotline that can be reached by calling “118.”