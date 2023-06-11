Alexa
Magnitude 5.2 quake rattles northern, central Taiwan

Earthquake off east coast struck hours after 6.2 magnitude quake reported near Hokkaido, Japan

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/11 20:46
(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled northern and central Taiwan on Sunday evening (June 11), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The tremor originated 92 kilometers northeast of Hualien City hall, with a focal depth of 44.4 kilometers under the Pacific. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The earthquake's intensity level, which gauges the actual effect of a quake, reached a 2 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale, with the strongest intensity being felt along the east coast in Hualien and Yilan Counties.

A few hours earlier on Sunday, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Japan’s Hokkaido at 5:55 p.m. Taipei time (6:55 p.m. Tokyo time), reported Japan Times. Both Japan and Taiwan are located along what is known as the “Ring of Fire,” a ring of very active fault lines that trace a perimeter around most of the Pacific Ocean.
