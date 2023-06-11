Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam blast threatens water supply

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam is a fast-moving disaster that is evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea, observers have said.

On Sunday, the British Defense Ministry said the incident has "almost certainly severely disrupted the occupied Crimean Peninsula's primary source of fresh water" because the water level in the dam's reservoir had likely fallen below the level of the inlet that feeds the canal.

British authorities said, "water will soon stop flowing to Crimea."

"However, the Russian authorities will likely meet the immediate water requirements of the population using reservoirs, water rationing, drilling new wells, and delivering bottled water from Russia," the ministry added.

The impact also continues to be felt in Ukrainian-held territory, with major flooding displacing entire communities, destroying homes, and creating a severe health emergency.

"Concurrently, communities on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the flooded Dnipro are facing a sanitation crisis with limited access to safe water, and an increased risk of water-borne diseases," the ministry said in an intelligence update on the war in Ukraine.

The long-term environmental impact is still being determined for downstream ecosystems that were completely inundated by the flood waters.

Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry estimates that 10,000 hectares (24,000 acres) of farmland in the parts of Kherson province held by Kyiv, and "many times more than that" in territory occupied by Russia.

"The worst consequences will probably not affect us directly, not me, not you, but rather our future generations, because this man-made disaster is not transparent," Kateryna Filiuta, an expert in protected habitats for the Ukraine Nature Conservation Group, told the Associated Press.

"The consequences to come will be for our children or grandchildren, just as we are the ones now experiencing the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster, not our ancestors."

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, June 11:

Russia awards medals for alleged hits on Western tanks

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has presented Russia's highest military honor to soldiers claiming to have destroyed tanks and armored vehicles of Ukrainian forces, according to Reuters news agency.

Moscow earlier said its forces had destroyed four German-made Leopard tanks and five US-made Bradley fighting vehicles in combat with Ukrainian troops.

The soldiers themselves did not identify the tanks publicly.

The ministry released footage on Saturday showing drones striking tanks in the Zaporizhzhia region where Kyiv's forces have so far focused their counteroffensive, and has published other images in recent days purporting to show armored vehicles being destroyed by helicopters and drones.

The battlefield claims have so far not been verified.

Drones crash in Russia's Kaluga region

Two drones crashed in Russia's Kaluga region, not far from Moscow, early on Sunday morning, officials said.

One drone reportedly crashed near Strelkovka, and the other in the woods in the Medynsky municipal district.

"According to preliminary information — no casualties," Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

American musician arrested in Moscow on drugs suspicion

An American musician has been detained in Moscow on suspicion of drug trafficking, authorities said on Saturday.

"On June 10, 2023, Moscow's Khamovniki District Court took a measure of restraint against a US citizen," Moscow's courts of general jurisdiction said in a statement.

"The former paratrooper and a musician, who is accused of running a drug dealing business involving young people, will remain in custody until August 6, 2023."

The Associated Press identified the man as Michael Travis Leake, who appears to be the lead singer of the rock band Lovi Noch.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that if found guilty, the man can face up to 12 years in prison.

Russian drug laws are strict and have been heavily enforced against Americans since the invasion of Ukraine. In 2022 WNBA star Brittney Griner was imprisoned for months after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

The US State Department said that when a citizen is detained overseas, it "pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance," but did not provide further details.

Freight train derails in Belgorod

An empty freight train has derailed in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said late on Saturday.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

In recent weeks, blasts and other attacks have become almost a daily occurrence in the Belgorod region. Russia has blamed such incidents on Ukrainian forces, but Kyiv has pointed to Russian guerrilla groups, two of which have claimed responsibility.

Tennis star rallies support for Ukraine

Polish tennis champion Iga Swiatek has called on her fellow players to make "every effort to make the Russian aggression stop" after winning the French Open on Saturday.

"My support goes to all the Ukrainians, because I know that their situation isn't easy," she said. "Like if I would be in their shoes, I don't know if I would be able to compete, honestly."

As a sign of support, Swiatek always plays with a small Ukraine flag on her cap and has previously raised money for Ukrainian war victims.

Many countries in Europe have abolished compulsory military service. But in the wake of the war in Ukraine, several are considering bringing it back. DW looks at the state of play.

zc/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)