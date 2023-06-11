Alexa
Taoyuan, New Taipei homes prepare for extended water stoppage June 12-13

Residents in affected areas should store enough water for essential needs Sunday evening

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/11 17:44
People collect water from a Taiwan Water Corporation truck, August 2022.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents of northern Taoyuan and three nearby districts in New Taipei should prepare for a water outage that may last up to 43 hours from Monday morning (June 12) through Tuesday (June 13) and into the early morning hours of Wednesday (June 14).

Due to several infrastructure projects, including plans to replace major pipelines in Taoyuan City, the Taiwan Water Corporation must suspend water usage over two days, announced Taoyuan’s Department of Economic Development.

Areas that will be affected include Taoyuan City’s Guishan, Luzhu, Taoyuan, and Bade Districts. New Taipei districts that will be without water include Linkou, Taishan, and Wugu Districts.

Over 167,000 households will be affected, and residents are urged to store enough water to meet their essential needs over the next two days. Residents living in the affected areas should prepare water for drinking, bathing, and other household use before water is cut at 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Water is scheduled to be restored to all households by 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Taiwan Water Company anticipates that most areas will have running water by 11:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, with the exception of areas in Luzhu District and Guishan District, which will be the last to have water restored early Wednesday.

In Taoyuan, the Taiwan Water Company will establish 34 temporary water stations to provide fresh water to residents in need. To see if a neighborhood is affected, and to locate the nearest water supply station, residents may search the map provided by the Taiwan Water Corporation.

Taoyuan and New Taipei urge everyone living in the affected areas to store up water on Sunday evening (June 11) at least six hours before the suspension of water usage goes into effect.
New Taipei
Taoyuan
water rationing
water stoppage
Taiwan Water Corporation

