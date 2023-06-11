KMT candidate seeks strong economic development for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) on Sunday (June 11) stressed the comprehensive development of Taiwan's economy.

Speaking at an event in Yunlin County, Hou said Taiwan must boost economic development around the world in order to expand its presence, gain confidence, and forge its own path, per CNA. Hou also emphasized the need for stable relations with China, which he said was a close neighbor.

Hou said that without national security, there could be no economic development. He criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for governing based on ideology and claimed that there are only two paths: "resist China and protect Taiwan" or "embrace China and sell out Taiwan."

He questioned whether the fact that Yunlin County sells agricultural products to China or cross-strait cooperation to combat crime would be considered selling out Taiwan.

Hou said ensuring national security is of the utmost importance. He reminded everyone that they are Taiwanese who grew up in Taiwan and emphasized the need to take care of the country’s well-being. "Our country is the Republic of China," he said.

In addition, the mayor said the DPP's handling of domestic affairs and the economy has been problematic. He called for the removal of the DPP and expressed his willingness to lead the nation.

The 2024 presidential election is slated for January 13, 2024. Hou is running against DPP candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

The U.S. has assured Taiwan it will not choose sides in the upcoming election, and it will maintain good relations with the country no matter which candidate wins.