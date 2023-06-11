Man who killed Vietnamese shop owner arrested in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei police have arrested the shooter of a congee shop owner in Taipei’s Beitou District early Sunday morning (June 11).

The shooter, a 50-year-old man surnamed Chou (周), was found at a temple in New Taipei’s Linkou District around 2:00 a.m on Sunday, reported UDN. Police were able to clearly identify Chou as the shooter thanks to CCTV footage of him leaving the crime scene on his scooter on Saturday afternoon (June 10).

Chou and the victim, a Vietnamese woman surnamed Phan (潘), were reportedly familiar with each other, and Chou lived close to the restaurant where the shooting occurred. Before shooting Phan in the chest with a handgun, the two had a short conversation that lasted about 30 seconds, according to a separate UDN report.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that it was a crime of passion and that Chou may have sought a relationship with Phan, who was married.

After committing the crime, Chou fled from Beitou to Taipei’s Shezi neighborhood by scooter. He then abandoned the vehicle and hailed a cab to the mountainous area of New Taipei along the border of the Bali and Linkou Districts.

Police officers found him on temple grounds while performing a sweep of the area in the early morning. Chou was reportedly very sleepy but cooperative with the officers who made the arrest.