Taiwan digital minister visits UK to strengthen digital cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) has arrived in the U.K. to attend London Tech Week and share Taiwan’s efforts and experiences in digital governance with various U.K. lawmakers and visit government departments.

Tang will attend key events including the Global Leaders Innovation Summit, the AI Summit London, and the AI Roundtable. Through discussions, attendees will explore strategies for digital transformation, AI risks, and fostering trust in democratic societies.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) said Tang is also expected to meet with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Business and Trade to exchange views on digital governance and collaboration. Additionally, Tang will visit the headquarters of communications company OneWeb, with the hope of promoting Taiwan’s ongoing resilience validation program and establishing a diverse and resilient communication network.

Tang will also visit the Government Digital Service (GDS), which is responsible for advising various agencies on digital transformation, MODA said. Taiwan hopes to enhance cooperation with GDS in data governance and service design systems, it added.

Tang said she hopes her visit will deepen digital cooperation between Taiwan and the U.K. in various aspects such as government cybersecurity, industry investment, and application innovation, while continuing to strengthen the Taiwan-U.K. relationship.

MODA is currently setting up a satellite network similar to the Starlink system in Ukraine as a backup in the event China tries to take the country offline. The ministry is also ramping up digital security upgrades in the public sector.

Tang said her team aims to minimize cyber breaches by launching the government data transmission platform T-Road.

London Tech Week will take place from June 12-16.